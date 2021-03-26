Scientists have discovered that the coronavirus can invade cells in the mouth

Click here for the latest information on this story

Toronto, OntarioCTV network) — A new study found evidence that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, infects cells in the mouth, including the salivary glands. This may explain the symptoms of COVID-19, such as loss of taste and dry mouth. ..

The results of a study led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also indicate that the mouth may play a role in infecting the lungs or digestive system with SARS-CoV-2. According to the press release, through saliva containing the virus from infected oral cells. “

This study, published in Nature Medicine, focuses on discovering where SARS-CoV-2 in saliva comes from.

People with COVID-19 with respiratory symptoms have been reported to have the virus in their saliva from the nasal juice of sputum coughing from the lungs, but researchers are deficient in the virus. Those symptoms that state that they may not be able to explain how they invade the saliva of a person.

Blake Warner, lead author of the study, clinical director, and director of the National Institute for Dental Cranio-Facial Research (NIDCR), said in the release: It comes from the infected tissue of the mouth itself. “

To investigate this, scientists investigated oral tissue collected from healthy individuals to identify areas of the mouth that are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Vulnerable cells contained ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules that were directed to create the “invading proteins” or “doorways” needed for the virus to invade and infect the cells.

RNA, two major entry proteins known as ACE2 receptor and TMPRSS2 enzyme, was found in salivary gland cells and oral tissues. This indicates that the virus is becoming more vulnerable because it is believed that both entry proteins are required for access.

Warner said these factors are similar to those found in areas known to be susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection, such as the lining of the nasal cavity and the upper respiratory tract.

After confirming that parts of the mouth were susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection, the next step for researchers was to look for evidence of infection in oral tissue samples of people with COVID-19. In a sample collected by NIH from a deceased COVID-19 patient, SARS-CoV-2RNA was found in “more than half” of the salivary glands tested. Researchers have also discovered specific sequences of RNA that indicate that living human cells infected with acute COVID-19 are actively making new copies of the virus.

The study also found that SARS-CoV-2-infected salivary gland tissue may be the source of the virus in saliva. In people with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19, cells released into saliva from the mouth were found to carry the RNA entry protein and SARS-CoV-2 RNA.

To determine if the virus found in saliva is infectious, researchers took saliva from eight people with asymptomatic COVID-19 and exposed it to healthy, dish-grown cells. It was.

Studies show that saliva in two of eight subjects causes infection of healthy cells, and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients infect others through saliva with infectious SARS-CoV-2. There is a possibility.

The final aspect of the study was to investigate the relationship between oral symptoms of COVID-19 and the virus in saliva. Researchers collected saliva from a group of 35 volunteers with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19. Of the 27 people who experienced oral symptoms, those with saliva containing the virus are more likely to report loss of taste and smell, and oral infections may be the basis of oral symptoms in COVID-19. It suggests that there is.

The results of this study suggest that the mouth, mediated by infected oral tissue cells, plays a greater role in SARS-CoV-2 infection than previously thought.

“We believe that if we swallow infected saliva or inhale its small particles, SARS-CoV-2 can be further transmitted to the throat, lungs, and even the lungs,” the second author of the study said. Kevin Bird, an assistant at the site, said. Professor of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, on sale.

Researchers hope to confirm their findings in a group of more people, according to the release, to determine the exact nature of SARS-CoV-2 infection and the role that the mouth plays in infection.

“By clarifying the potentially underestimated role of the oral cavity in SARS-CoV-2 infection, our research paves the way for new research that leads to a better understanding of the course of infection and disease. Such information may also be useful in interventions to combat the virus and alleviate the oral symptoms of COVID-19, “Warner said.

