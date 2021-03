Bacterial killing, wound healing and low cost bandages made from durian shells

Not Huge Durian fruit, a ubiquitous seller, is consumed in large quantities in countries like Singapore. Scientists there have developed a way to create cheap, environmentally friendly antibacterial hydrogel bandages using shells that have been otherwise discarded. first of all, Hydrogel bandage It’s not new in itself. It is usually applied directly to the wound after surgery and helps reduce scarring by keeping the wound site hydrated early in the healing process. In contrast, regular gauze dressing dries the area. Hydrogel itself is usually made of a synthetic polymer with the addition of silver or copper ions to kill harmful bacteria. Unfortunately, polymers are usually made from non-biodegradable, non-renewable resources. In addition, the inclusion of metal ions increases the cost of bandages. Researchers at NTU, led by Professor William Chen, turned to durian shells instead. Durian shells usually reach landfills and composting facilities. The team extracted high quality cellulose from several shells and combined it with two other ingredients. Glycerol left over from the production of soap and biodiesel, and natural yeast phenol, an antibacterial chemical derived from baker’s yeast. The result was a soft sterilizing gel with a silicone-like texture that could be cut into sheets. Like other hydrogel dressings, this is applied directly to the skin NTU Singapore Laboratory tests performed on animal skins have shown that the material exhibits a “good antibacterial effect” for up to 48 hours after application. In addition, durian hydrogel bandages need to be significantly cheaper than traditional bandages, and they biodegrade spontaneously when discarded. “By using the waste that is currently being discarded in large quantities (durian shells and glycerol), it can be turned into a valuable biomedical resource, promoting rapid wound healing and potential infection. Can be reduced, “says Chen. This study has been published in a recently published treatise. ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.. Source: Nanyo University of Science and Technology

