How to safely start drinking again when the blockade is over



When the lockdown is over, the pressure to drink may increase (Photo: Getty)

As the world reopens, you may be worried about how to navigate your alcohol consumption.

Maybe I didn’t drink much while I was at home last year, or maybe I completely cut off my liquor.

Maybe the alcohol turned into a little crutch during the blockade, and you’re wary of sliding down that slippery slope when you can start socializing again.

Starting April 12, pubs with beer gardens have been set to open their doors under the government roadmap from the blockade, and health experts say that overdrinking may affect public health. I’m afraid.

In fact, during the pandemic 1 in 7 British people report drinking more often than before.

Thankfully Delamere HealthCheshire shares a list of safer DUI tips with Metro.co.uk so that you can return to DUI in a safe way that doesn’t endanger your health.

Follow medical recommendations for safer drunkenness

The Chief Medical Officer’s Low Risk Drinking Guidelines state that regardless of age or gender, you should consume no more than 14 alcohol units per week and distribute these units evenly over a 7-day period.

In practice, 14 units are equivalent to 6 pints of standard 4% lager, 6 glasses of standard 13% alcohol wine, or 14 shots of spirit.

If you follow the medical recommendations for safer drinking, you can enjoy alcohol without the risks associated with overdrinking.

Try to spend an alcohol-free day when the restrictions are relaxed

There seems to be an “excuse” to drink alcohol every day on Christmas and New Year. It is essential to have an alcohol-free day so that the liver can rest and the body can wash away alcohol toxins.

Drinking daily reduces liver efficiency, especially for more than a few units.

The more you drink, the greater the strain on your body, which can make you feel depressed or depressed.

Avoid drinking on an empty stomach

Eating a decent meal before drinking slows down the absorption of alcohol. Also, if your stomach is already full, you tend to drink less.

Alcoholic beverages such as wine and liqueurs are very acidic and can harm the lining of the stomach when taken on an empty stomach or in large amounts.

Choose low-alcohol or alcohol-free drinks

Instead of automatically reaching for alcoholic beverages available to feel part of the celebration, try some mocktails (alcohol-free cocktails). There are many kits and recipes that you can experiment with.

Challenge and have fun making the most delicious mocktails for the whole family.

This defocuses from alcohol and you may find a drink you prefer over alcoholic beverages.

If you are drinking – do not drive

Drunk driving causes many fatal accidents every year. If you have consumed alcohol the night before, remember that it takes an average of an hour for your liver to process a unit of alcohol.

Heavy drinking takes even more time as the liver struggles to cope with the untreated portion of alcohol.

The next morning, or even the next day, you may have exceeded your drunk driving limits.

If you want an alcohol-free day, volunteering to be a designated driver is a perfect excuse for not drinking.

Take measures to ensure safety while drinking

When we drink alcohol, our restraint and judgment are compromised. This can easily lead to spurring decisions on the moments you regret later.

If you go out for a drink, make sure someone knows where you are, when you will be back, and that you have prepared a way to get to a safe home in advance. Please give me.

This applies to both men and women. Everyone is vulnerable under the influence of alcohol.

BYOSD (bring your own soft drink)

If you are gathering with 6 people, please bring your own soft drink. You can then stick to drinking these or alternate between alcoholic beverages.

Do not rely on others to provide an alternative to alcohol. It’s always best to prepare and take it yourself.

If you’re worried that your family and friends will put pressure on you to drink more than you want, you’ll notice or care that you’re alternating between and drinking zero-alcohol alternatives. I rarely even do it.

Do not stock up on alcohol

Traditionally, many people stock up on large amounts of alcohol just before the spring and summer seasons to prepare a variety of alcoholic beverages for sitting in the sun or barbecuing in the evening.

The risk of this is that your home has a constant supply of easy-to-drink alcohol.

It also makes you much more likely to mix drinks and you lose control over the amount of alcohol you consume.

Instead, choose a drink of standard strength in units and a non-alcoholic option that can be used alternately.

Avoid “preloading” before going out

Preload is a place where you can have a party at home and before you go out.

This is extremely dangerous and can easily lead to heavy drunk nights and the associated risks.

Instead, make sure you have a good rest, good hydration, and a decent meal in preparation. It is much more likely to track the amount of alcohol consumed in this way.

