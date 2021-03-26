Miscarriage Related to High Risk of Early Death-Consumer Health News





Friday, March 26, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Spontaneous miscarriage is associated with an increased risk of premature death, according to a study published online on March 24. BMJ.. Dr. Yi-Xin Wang and colleagues at Harvard University of Public Health in Boston conducted a prospective cohort study of 101,681 pregnant female nurses in the Nurses’ Health Study II to investigate their association with spontaneous abortion. did. And the risk of premature death before age 70. The researchers recorded 2,936 premature deaths during a 24-year follow-up. Women with and without a history of spontaneous abortion had similar mortality rates from almost all causes (1.24 per 1,000 person-years in both groups), but women who experienced three or more spontaneous abortions and previously The number of women who reported the first spontaneous abortion was higher. 24 years old (1.47 and 1.69 per 1,000 person-years, respectively). The occurrence of spontaneous abortion was associated with a hazard ratio of 1.19 for premature mortality during follow-up after adjusting confounding factors with the latest dietary and lifestyle factors. This association is associated with recurrent spontaneous abortions (hazard ratios 1.59, 1.23, 1.16, three or more, two, one pair, respectively) and spontaneous abortions (hazard ratios 1.32, 1.16) that occur early in female reproductive life. It was strong. , And if the age is 23 years or younger, 24 to 29 years old, and 30 years old or older, 1.12). In assessing early mortality by cause, the association between spontaneous abortion and early mortality was strongest for cardiovascular mortality (hazard ratio, 1.48). “Our results suggest that spontaneous abortion may be an early marker of future health risks for women, including premature death,” the author writes. Summary / Full text

