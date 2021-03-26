New cases over 1.3K reported on Friday, increased hospitalization – CBS Baltimore





Annapolis, Maryland (WJZ) — A total of 1,361 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Friday, leaving more than 900 hospitalizations. With a few exceptions, daily cases generally fell below 1,000 last month or so. The final maximum number of cases each day was in early February, with over 1,500 new cases. read more: 1 Building collapses in eastern Baltimore, injuring fire department at site An additional 15 Marylanders died of the virus yesterday, bringing the total to 8,047. Since the pandemic began in the state, there have been 405,343 confirmed cases of the virus. Hospitalization is currently 933, an increase of 14 from Thursday. The ICU has 232 beds and 701 Marylanders receiving acute care. The state-wide positive rate rose only to 4.64%. The state conducted 42,311 coronavirus tests on the final day. Phase 2A is underway and 854,497 Marylanders have been fully vaccinated with COVID. The state gave a total of 2,422,963 doses: a first dose of 1,568,466 and a second dose of 791,320. On the final day, 42,340 first doses and 19,378 second doses were given. The state reports that the single-dose vaccine has been given 63,177 times and 2,568 times in the last 24 hours. read more: Orioles tickets for the April and May games to be released on March 31st Coronavirus resource: The breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths is as follows (possibility of death is listed by asterisk). By county county Case Dead (number) Ally Gainy 6,478 (201) 1 * Analandel 38,308 (548) 14 * Baltimore city 43,578 (916) twenty two * Baltimore County 54,740 (1,324) 34 * Culvert 3,869 (73) 1 * Caroline 2,099 (twenty two) 0 * Carol 8,098 (212) Five * Cecil 5,289 (124) 2 * Charles 9,596 (168) 2 * Dorchester 2,455 (47) 1 * Frederick 17,961 (289) 9 * Galette 1,894 (61) 1 * Hurford 13,634 (251) Four * Howard 16,959 (219) 6 * Kent 1,215 (42) 2 * Montgomery 66,113 (1,422) 46 * Prince Georges 77,153 (1,351) 29 * Queen of Great Britain 2,687 (39) 1 * St Mary’s 5,378 (121) 0 * Somerset 2,468 (36) 0 * Talbot 1,944 (36) 0 * Washington 13,046 (259) 3 * Waikamiko 7,039 (149) 0 * Worcester 3,342 (91) 1 * No data 0 (46) 1 * Age group and gender Age / gender Case Dead (number) 0-9 20,777 (3) 0 * 10-19 39,696 (6) 1 * 20-29 74,022 (35) 1 * 30-39 69,448 (77) 6 * 40-49 61,089 (224) Five * 50-59 60,963 (623) twenty five * 60-69 41,166 (1,298) 17 * 70-79 23,100 (2,057) 38 * 80 years old and over 15,082 (3,722) 92 * No data 0 (2) 0 * Female 211,772 (3,882) 91 * male 193,571 (4,165) 94 * do not know 0 () 0 * By race and ethnicity Other news: Tara Savannah Pain’s family looking for an answer after recovering from water near the Canton district of Baltimore Race / ethnicity Case Dead (number) African American (NH) 118,957 (2,777) 66 * Asia (NH) 9,529 (281) 7 * White (NH) 141,793 (4,134) 96 * Hispanic 64,098 (729) 15 * Other (NH) 19,150 (83) 0 * No data 51,816 (43) 1 * For the latest information on coronavirus, Maryland Health Department website Or call 211. All coverage of WJZ can be found at Click here for Maryland Coronavirus..

..





