Illinois is taking “aggressive action” to address the possible resurrection in cases of COVID-19, officials say

Health officials in Illinois have said they are taking “aggressive action” due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the state, and some counties that see low vaccine demand are now Vaccination is permitted for residents over the age of 16.

The Illinois Public Health Service (IDPH) said on Friday that it was concerned about trends in COVID-19 hospitalization and case rates.

In response, they have launched Rapid Response Vaccination Teams in five counties, Carroll, Ogle, Boon, Lee, and Whiteside, expanding the eligibility of vaccines that appear to be in diminishing demand.

IDPH said vaccine demand was slow in some counties throughout the state, with early signs of unfulfilled schedules and increased vaccine inventories.

The state allows these communities to begin vaccination of all residents over the age of 16 at immediate discretion in order to use the vaccine doses currently available.

Authorities have not stated which counties see low demand for vaccines.

“The recent increase in hospitalization and testing aggressiveness is about new developments, and we don’t want to follow the same path we’ve seen before to experience a pandemic revival, so Governor Pritzker uses all our resources. To stop these rises, “said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of IDPH.

“If the indicators are set back, you can’t move forward. Vaccines can help guide us to the end of the pandemic, but wear masks, avoid large numbers of people, keep a distance of 6 feet, and others. You should continue to reduce the spread of the virus by being tested and vaccinated immediately after meeting someone, “said Ejike.

The federal government predicts that Illinois will receive nearly a million doses for distribution next week. This is the best ever.

“The state’s primary goal is to get as many people as possible and safely vaccinated as soon as possible to stay ahead of the subspecies,” Ejike said.

“This change is similar to what we saw when we expanded vaccine eligibility from Phase 1B to Phase 1B +. In Phase 1B +, ​​some states were ready to move forward, There were some things that weren’t. Each county was different, and the local health department knew how to vaccinate people in the community as quickly and fairly as possible, “she said.

Higher-demand counties, where risky residents face long waits for appointments, are assigned higher doses than usual.

The Mobile Rapid Response Vaccination Team will deploy over the next two weeks to five counties in Region 1, where IDPH epidemiologists have determined that doses need to be administered promptly to slow the growth trend.

The team will be located in Carroll County on March 31, Ogle County on April 1, Boone County on April 2, Lee County on April 3, and Whiteside County on April 5. Appointments are coordinated by the local health department.

In Illinois, the 7-day moving average of hospitalization has increased by 10 days since March 8.

The COVID-19 test positive rate on March 10 was 2.5%, while the test positive rate reported today is 3.3%. “These rates are certainly significantly lower than the peak, but they represent a potential early warning sign of a possible resurgence,” said IDPH.

Some indicators must be achieved across the state to proceed to the bridge phase, the final step before a full restart. 70% of residents aged 65 and over must be on the first dose of the vaccine and the hospital must maintain an ICU of 20% or higher. Bed availability, and hospitalization for illness or death such as COVID, should be stable or reduced over a 28-day monitoring period.

Illinois is at a pace of reaching 70% of initial doses for residents aged 65 and over in the next few days, but IDPH said it is monitoring an increase in new COVID hospitalizations. This “needs to be properly addressed and resolved” before migration. Bridge phase.