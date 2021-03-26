



This relationship between kittens and mental illness is, worrisomely, ever-increasing. Bacteria known to cause cat scratch disease, according to a new study, are named after cats’ tendency to spread through bites and scratches, and are more schizophrenic than non-psychiatric bacteria. It is often found in the bloodstream of cats. research, Release This month’s journal, Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases, targets only a small number of people and is not definitive. However, it is added to the growing body of work that supports that infection with Bartonella can cause neurological problems. “Our research to date continues to support the role of Bartonella species as a cause or cofactor for neuropsychiatric disorders,” said Edward Brightschwert, a long-time research author of bacteria. Told to Gizmodo.. “There is a lot of work that needs to be done to clarify these preliminary results.” Breitschwerdt was previously working on a sudden start of research on a 14-year-old Midwestern boy. Experience psychotic symptoms After being scratched by his cat. “Historically, before the onset of psychiatric symptoms, boys were socially, athletic, and academically active. They participated in national geography and history competitions and starred in school drama. And won the award for fencing and achieved excellent course results. ” 2019 study Breitschwerdt reported on a boy who was first diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was admitted to psychiatry for a week after he once said he was the “devil’s abominable son.” According to the report at that time.. The doctor immediately began digging into the boy’s medical records, hoping for an answer explaining the boy’s sudden and strange behavior. After years inside and outside the hospital, they actually realized he was suffering from a Bartonella infection. After being given antibiotics to treat the infection, the boy achieved a “complete” recovery. At the end of last year, Breitschwerdt Survey Self-reported neuropsychiatric symptoms in the journal Pathogens, where 33 participants were found to be infected with Bartonella. The findings of that study also reported evidence of a link between bacteria and psychosis.







