COVID-19 vaccination: village required





The Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination program, when completed, will be the largest vaccination effort in history. Given the steadily increasing mortality rate and the emergence of variants of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), it is becoming a battle against time. At the time of the press, there were approximately 65 million doses in the United States, with approximately 13.4% of the population receiving at least one dose.1 Much of the media focus is combined with the limited supply available in the early weeks of this campaign and the frustration of not being able to secure reservations for vaccinated individuals, but with vaccines. For those of us who are directly involved in making weapons, notable efforts have been spent on more than 0-40 million doses. When the vaccine arrived, this effort required supply chain specialists, scheduling staff, pharmacists, nurses, providers, and medical informatics specialists, the expertise of the healthcare professional village. At the same time, the healthcare system has coped with the largest proliferation of COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, increasing the capacity of overwhelming beds and intensive care units, increasing acuity, and making it to almost every emergency facility in the country. I was stressed. The number of health care workers and the shortage of front-line clinical staff due to COVID-19 disease were another important aspect of the crisis that overlapped with plans to vaccinate the same health care worker as a priority 1A recipient.

The contribution of pharmacists in the healthcare system was remarkable and was urgently needed as other healthcare professionals were devoted to bedside care for COVID-19 patients. The storage and handling requirements for the two vaccines currently available under an emergency use authorization, especially the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, required close involvement of pharmacies. When it was discovered that Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines required ultra-colyopreservation and a shelf life of 5 days after leaving those conditions, the only response I heard from pharmacists was “Yes, we have this. I put it in. “ In addition, tens of millions of doses have been transferred from the freezer to the arm with significantly reduced waste. At my facility, I administer more than 31,000 COVID-19 vaccines at the time of pressing, and all doses are processed and prepared by a pharmacist, pharmacy intern, or pharmacy technician. In addition to managing inventory and reserve logistics, many doses were also administered by pharmacists. We have incorporated pharmacists into mobile vaccination teams entering the community for people with developmental or intellectual disabilities, or individuals dealing with mental illness, to the residents and staff of collective living facilities. I am vaccinated. Pharmacies also have cold chain transport expertise, information support to meet tracking and reporting requirements, and vaccine dosage per vial depending on needle / syringe combination to minimize dead space volume waste. It also contributes to supply management to ensure the ability to maximize. This story was repeated in almost every healthcare system and hospital in the country. In addition to operational contributions, pharmacy leaders across the healthcare system are required by system leadership to play a central and highly visible role in the overall planning and implementation of multifaceted immunization strategies. I am. Due to the focus on immunizing different groups of patients with different priorities, the pharmacy profession relies heavily on the community environment of clinics and community health departments in addition to the healthcare system. Become. As pharmacists, we have a lot to be proud of when considering our contribution as a member of a larger collaborative team to this historic vaccination effort, and we are just getting started. The two biggest challenges to widespread immunization of the population are the hesitation and shortage of vaccines. There is promising news related to improving production efficiency,2 Defense Production Act, invoked by President Joe Biden’s administration,3 And two additional vaccine products are expected to be introduced in the coming weeks.Four This should start increasing the inventory of vaccines. Recent evidence shows that as more individuals are vaccinated, vaccine hesitation is diminishing. However, important reservations continue in the color community.Five Vaccine hesitage is a complex issue, and healthcare professionals are obliged to hesitate, respect expressed concerns, dispel myths, and listen to patients who have plans to provide information.6 Pharmacists are reliable healthcare professionals who interact frequently with patients and can be an important source of assurance and information regarding overcoming vaccine hesitation. The legacy of this unprecedented vaccination effort will undoubtedly be the importance of pharmacists in all aspects of the ultimate success of diverting this pandemic, and all pharmacies are very proud of their profession. You should think. References 1. Randall T, Sam C, Tartar A, Murray P, Cannon C. More than 213 million shots were given: COVID-19 Tracker. Bloomberg News. Updated February 25, 2021. Accessed on February 25, 2021. https: //www.bloomberg.com/graphics/covid-vaccine-tracker-global-distribution/ 2. Weise E. Pfizer expects to reduce COVID-19 vaccine production time by nearly 50% as production increases and efficiency increases. USA Today.. February 7, 2021. Accessed on February 7, 2021. https: //www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/02/07/pfizer-expects-cut-covid-19-vaccine-production-time-almost -50/4423251001 / 3. Stanley-Becker I. Biden uses the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of vaccinations and protective equipment. The Washington Post. February 5, 2021. Accessed on February 7, 2021. https: //www.washingtonpost.com/health/2021/02/05/biden-vaccines-tests-gloves/ 4. Zimmer C, Corum J, WeesS L. Coronavirus vaccine tracker. New York Times.. February 6, 2021. Accessed on February 7, 2021. https: //www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/science/coronavirus-vaccine-tracker.html 5. KFFCOVID-19 Vaccine Monitor Dashboard. Kaiser Family Foundation. Accessed on February 7, 2021. https: //www.kff.org/coronavirus-covid-19/dashboard/kff-covid-19-vaccine-monitor/ 6. Henry TA. COVID-19 Vaccine Repellent: 10 Tips for Talking to Patients. American Medical Association. February 1, 2021. Accessed on February 7, 2021. https: //www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/public-health/covid-19-vaccine-hesitancy-10-tips-talking-patients

