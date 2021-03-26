Scientists Discover Why Teeth Are Sensitive to Cold

I have a special kind of pain When something that is too cold hits Your teeth.. This pain is very visceral, Medical textbook Written throughout human history, it tells the story of “toothworms”, living parasites. I dug a hole in my tooth And it caused great suffering.

Researchers now believe that they know what is behind this strange sensitivity to cold teeth. This is a sensory mechanism that has avoided science for years.Cold sensors they identified in a new study could be key to future treatments toothache And sensitivity — and perhaps even some of the more serious side effects Cancer treatment..

What’s New – The· Survey Published in the journal this week Science Advances. In this treatise, researchers explain the mechanism behind cold tooth sensing and reveal a previously known function of tooth cells called odontoblasts.

Jochen K. Lennerz, Principal Investigator of Research and Associate Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Reverse This discovery surprised researchers — despite the fact that they have been working on this issue for years.

“We have now assigned a new feature to that cell, which is the coolest thing I’ve ever experienced,” says Lennerz. “For example, who can assign new functions to cells in the human body?”

This is the background — The difference of toothache In response to the pain of colds, cuts and muscle aches, cold pain indiscriminately affects the entire tooth.

“It makes no difference to touch the pain receptors on the top of the tooth,” says Lennerz. “The dentist puts something near the nerves in your teeth. It’s pain everywhere. And it doesn’t make sense.”

Due to the strange nature of this pain and the lack of empirical evidence about the mechanism behind hypersensitivity to cold teeth, this problem provided a unique opportunity, Leonards says.

“The main problem is when looking at teeth. In reality, there is no way to study tooth function and its complexity.” Catalina Zimermann To tell Reverse.. Zimmerman is a senior author of this study and a professor of pain research at the University of Friedrich Alexander in Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany.

It took Zimmermann 10 years to develop a suitable model for researchers to discover, says Lennerz.

Rendered by a new research artist. In ancient attempts to explain tooth pain, it was believed to be caused by the worms that lived in the teeth. Nicholas Spinelli

How they did it — Inside the body, there is a type of cold-sensing molecule known as the “transient receptor potential ion channel subtype” or TRP channel subtype for short, which can sense cold temperatures in the skin and other areas. Researchers knew that these molecules were present in the teeth, but they didn’t know they could cause this unique pain sensation. To determine the TRP channels that cause poor circulation, the research team examined both mouse and human teeth.

Researchers tested the pain response of genetically modified mice that injured their teeth and isolated various TRP channel subtypes. They found that mice with a TRP channel subtype called TRPC5 responded with pain when their teeth were exposed to the cold. When mice are in pain, they drink more sugar water — the more sugar water they drink, the more likely they are to be in pain, he says. I will.

In mouse molars, researchers found that TRPC5 channel activity appeared to be concentrated in a layer of cells within the tooth called odontoblasts. These cells surround the inner “pulp” of the tooth and help make dentin, the middle layer of the tooth underneath the enamel.

The same seems to apply to damaged human teeth. In these teeth, TRPC5 activity is concentrated in the layer of odontoblasts, with few filamentous structures called dentin fibers, extending through the tooth to its surface (the point of contact with low temperatures). I understand.

“Temperature changes occur through these types of channels,” says Lennerz. “The cells are under the dentin and extend small processes like the little tactile sensations in the teeth like a thermometer.”

To confirm the results, researchers tried to block TRPC5 in mouse teeth using a chemical called. Eugenol — — Found in cloves Dental Analgesics — Discovered reduced TRPC5 activity, supporting an example of the low temperature detection feature of this channel.

Image showing odontoblasts of mouse molars. Catalina Zimermann

Important reason — Zimmerman points out that teeth, unlike many other parts of the body, do not heal like other parts of the body, but are essential to human function. pain In response to the cold My tooth is injured..

“The teeth don’t heal and die once they break, so they need a very efficient sensory system to prevent damage,” she says.

Reners says it in a slightly different way: according to him, teeth can be considered a self-contained organ. If only part of the tooth is sensitized, the whole can erupt with pain.

In contrast to heat, cold is usually not considered an activation stimulus. Cold is usually used to slow down biological processes — for example, in the case of organ transplants that are maintained on ice.

“Heat activation is so common that scientists are more excited about the cold because they gain insight into the physiology we usually use to preserve things,” he says. ..

Illustrations of toothworms are depicted in 18th century Ottoman dental books. New research establishes the molecular basis of this legend. Wikimedia

How can this be used — The important meaning of this discovery is what it means to relieve pain. For centuries Clove oilContains a chemical called eugenol that can relieve tooth pain. This study shows that tradition has the ability to block the molecular basis, TRPC5. For example, toothpaste containing eugenol can point to this science as evidence that the toothpaste targets the pain caused by the common cold, says Lennerz.

It’s also important to have a chemical target to relieve tooth pain, says Zimmermann. Because it allows scientists to perform much more personalized targeted pain treatments. For example, instead of paralyzing the entire jaw during dental treatment, drugs that block the TRPC5 channel can prevent pain without interfering with other sensations such as tactile sensation, Zimmerman said.

However, the application of painkillers goes beyond dentistry. These findings may help treat the side effects of certain chemotherapeutic agents that cause extreme sensitivity to poor circulation.

“If you’re not wearing gloves, or if someone opens the door and the breeze on the door touches the skin on your face, they feel intolerable pain,” Lennerz is receiving these treatments. Mention and say people. The pain can be severe and these people may even have to discontinue treatment.

“Understanding the pain of a cold is a big problem for pharmaceutical companies and certain medicines,” says Lennerz.