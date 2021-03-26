Health
Scientists Discover Why Teeth Are Sensitive to Cold
I have a special kind of pain When something that is too cold hits Your teeth.. This pain is very visceral, Medical textbook Written throughout human history, it tells the story of “toothworms”, living parasites. I dug a hole in my tooth And it caused great suffering.
Researchers now believe that they know what is behind this strange sensitivity to cold teeth. This is a sensory mechanism that has avoided science for years.Cold sensors they identified in a new study could be key to future treatments toothache And sensitivity — and perhaps even some of the more serious side effects Cancer treatment..
What’s New – The· Survey Published in the journal this week Science Advances. In this treatise, researchers explain the mechanism behind cold tooth sensing and reveal a previously known function of tooth cells called odontoblasts.
Jochen K. Lennerz, Principal Investigator of Research and Associate Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Reverse This discovery surprised researchers — despite the fact that they have been working on this issue for years.
“We have now assigned a new feature to that cell, which is the coolest thing I’ve ever experienced,” says Lennerz. “For example, who can assign new functions to cells in the human body?”
This is the background — The difference of toothache In response to the pain of colds, cuts and muscle aches, cold pain indiscriminately affects the entire tooth.
“It makes no difference to touch the pain receptors on the top of the tooth,” says Lennerz. “The dentist puts something near the nerves in your teeth. It’s pain everywhere. And it doesn’t make sense.”
Due to the strange nature of this pain and the lack of empirical evidence about the mechanism behind hypersensitivity to cold teeth, this problem provided a unique opportunity, Leonards says.
“The main problem is when looking at teeth. In reality, there is no way to study tooth function and its complexity.” Catalina Zimermann To tell Reverse.. Zimmerman is a senior author of this study and a professor of pain research at the University of Friedrich Alexander in Erlangen-Nuremberg, Germany.
It took Zimmermann 10 years to develop a suitable model for researchers to discover, says Lennerz.
How they did it — Inside the body, there is a type of cold-sensing molecule known as the “transient receptor potential ion channel subtype” or TRP channel subtype for short, which can sense cold temperatures in the skin and other areas. Researchers knew that these molecules were present in the teeth, but they didn’t know they could cause this unique pain sensation. To determine the TRP channels that cause poor circulation, the research team examined both mouse and human teeth.
Researchers tested the pain response of genetically modified mice that injured their teeth and isolated various TRP channel subtypes. They found that mice with a TRP channel subtype called TRPC5 responded with pain when their teeth were exposed to the cold. When mice are in pain, they drink more sugar water — the more sugar water they drink, the more likely they are to be in pain, he says. I will.
In mouse molars, researchers found that TRPC5 channel activity appeared to be concentrated in a layer of cells within the tooth called odontoblasts. These cells surround the inner “pulp” of the tooth and help make dentin, the middle layer of the tooth underneath the enamel.
The same seems to apply to damaged human teeth. In these teeth, TRPC5 activity is concentrated in the layer of odontoblasts, with few filamentous structures called dentin fibers, extending through the tooth to its surface (the point of contact with low temperatures). I understand.
“Temperature changes occur through these types of channels,” says Lennerz. “The cells are under the dentin and extend small processes like the little tactile sensations in the teeth like a thermometer.”
To confirm the results, researchers tried to block TRPC5 in mouse teeth using a chemical called. Eugenol — — Found in cloves Dental Analgesics — Discovered reduced TRPC5 activity, supporting an example of the low temperature detection feature of this channel.
Important reason — Zimmerman points out that teeth, unlike many other parts of the body, do not heal like other parts of the body, but are essential to human function. pain In response to the cold My tooth is injured..
“The teeth don’t heal and die once they break, so they need a very efficient sensory system to prevent damage,” she says.
Reners says it in a slightly different way: according to him, teeth can be considered a self-contained organ. If only part of the tooth is sensitized, the whole can erupt with pain.
In contrast to heat, cold is usually not considered an activation stimulus. Cold is usually used to slow down biological processes — for example, in the case of organ transplants that are maintained on ice.
“Heat activation is so common that scientists are more excited about the cold because they gain insight into the physiology we usually use to preserve things,” he says. ..
How can this be used — The important meaning of this discovery is what it means to relieve pain. For centuries Clove oilContains a chemical called eugenol that can relieve tooth pain. This study shows that tradition has the ability to block the molecular basis, TRPC5. For example, toothpaste containing eugenol can point to this science as evidence that the toothpaste targets the pain caused by the common cold, says Lennerz.
It’s also important to have a chemical target to relieve tooth pain, says Zimmermann. Because it allows scientists to perform much more personalized targeted pain treatments. For example, instead of paralyzing the entire jaw during dental treatment, drugs that block the TRPC5 channel can prevent pain without interfering with other sensations such as tactile sensation, Zimmerman said.
However, the application of painkillers goes beyond dentistry. These findings may help treat the side effects of certain chemotherapeutic agents that cause extreme sensitivity to poor circulation.
“If you’re not wearing gloves, or if someone opens the door and the breeze on the door touches the skin on your face, they feel intolerable pain,” Lennerz is receiving these treatments. Mention and say people. The pain can be severe and these people may even have to discontinue treatment.
“Understanding the pain of a cold is a big problem for pharmaceutical companies and certain medicines,” says Lennerz.
Overview: Teeth are made up of many tissues and are covered with inflexible and stubborn enamel. Unlike most other tissues, teeth become very cold when inflamed. The mechanism of this cooling sensation is not understood. Here, we clarify the molecular and cellular components of the dental cold sensing system and show that odontoblasts are required for sensory transmission of cold tooth stimuli. TRPC5 is a cold sensor for healthy teeth and TRPA1 is sufficient for cold sensing. Odontoblasts appear as a direct site of cryotransmission of TRPC5 and provide a mechanism for long-term cryosensitization through the relative sensitivity of TRPC5 to intracellular calcium and the lack of desensitization. Our data show that equipping odontoblasts with the cold sensor TRPC5 expands the functionality of traditional odontoblasts and makes them an essential cell component of previously unknown dental cold sensing systems. Provides functional evidence.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]