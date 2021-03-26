Young adults reporting the greatest increase in anxiety and depression symptoms found by the CDC





The new evidence released by the CDC on Friday is based on well-documented deterioration. mental health Trends in Pandemic, Especially among young adults. However, the researchers did not identify the cause of the symptoms, suggesting that season-related depression could affect outcomes. Especially the federal health agency found Significant increase in adults reporting symptoms of anxiety disorder or depression in the last 7-day study (36.4% to 41.5%), and an increase in adults in need of treatment but not receiving these services for 4 weeks Attention (from 9.2% to 11.7%). The findings stem from responses to the so-called Household Pulse Survey conducted by the CDC and the US Census Bureau from August 2020 to February 2021, with young adults aged 18-29 and poorly educated adults. Was shown to have been the hardest hit. COVID-19 adversely affects the mental health of teens and shows findings To assess depression and anxiety, survey respondents were asked if they were nervous, uncontrollable, worried, had little interest in activity, or felt despair. Other questions investigated the prescribed medication, treatment, or unmet need for treatment. “Between January 20, 2021 and February 1, 2021, more than two in five adults over the age of 18 experienced symptoms of anxiety or depression in the last seven days,” a CDC study. Wrote in the findings released on Friday. “One in four adults who experienced these symptoms reported that they needed but did not receive mental health counseling or treatment.” The report also shows that the “significant increase” in adults reporting taking prescription medications or receiving mental health counseling increased from 22.4% to 25.0%. The overall data is self-reported and is limited as experts did not confirm the results. The author writes, “Questions about mental health symptoms may predict clinical diagnosis, but they do not necessarily reflect them.” Teen Mental Health Claims Double Amide Pandemic: Experts The report shows that the findings reflect trends reported before deteriorating the mental health of young adults in the early stages of the pandemic, while new findings show that trends continued to worsen until early 2021. He said he was. As mentioned earlier, the authors of the study did not investigate the cause of the symptoms and therefore could not explicitly correlate the increase in symptoms with pandemic-related events such as business restrictions or blockades. Reportedly, this can affect the change in symptoms due to seasonal affective disorder, or deterioration of mental health in the darker and colder winter months. Get the FOX News App However, since the outbreak of the pandemic, expanded telemedicine has aimed to mitigate the decline in mental health and supplement closed face-to-face services, and many mental health counselors offer virtual care. Announced dramatic increase In a patient during a pandemic. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, continuous near real-time monitoring of mental health trends by demographic characteristics is important. These trends are strategies for coping with mental health status and adult care during the pandemic. For groups affected by disproportionately that may be used to assess the impact of and guide interventions. “

