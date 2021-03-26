Women Accumulate Alzheimer’s Related Proteins Faster-ScienceDaily





Alzheimer’s disease seems to progress faster in women than in men. According to a study from Lund University in Sweden, protein tau accumulates at a higher rate in women. This study recently brain..

Over 30 million people worldwide suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, making it the most common form of dementia. Tau and beta-amyloid are two proteins known to aggregate and accumulate in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. The first protein that aggregates in Alzheimer’s disease is beta-amyloid. Men and women were equally affected by the first stage, and analysis showed no difference in beta-amyloid accumulation. Memory dysfunction occurs later when tau begins to accumulate. It was because of Tau that more women were affected by memory loss due to Alzheimer’s disease than men, and researchers found a high rate of female accumulation. “The accumulation rate of tau varies greatly among individuals of the same sex, but we found that the temporal lobe affected by Alzheimer’s disease had a 75% higher accumulation rate of women as a group than men.” Lead author Ruben Smith explains. Of research. Tau accumulation is faster in patients who already have a pathological accumulation of beta-amyloid and are in the early stages of the disease. The discovery that women had higher tau accumulation rates remained after adjusting for age and initial tau levels. Together with data from three similar cohorts in the United States, the project includes 209 women and 210 men. “The next step is to find out why this accumulation is faster in women,” says Sebastian Palmukvist, a researcher responsible for cognitive evaluation of patients. The study did not investigate why women have a high tau accumulation rate. “Our study strongly shows that faster tau spread makes women more likely to develop dementia because of Alzheimer’s disease than men. To understand why , Future research is important, “concludes Professor Oscar Hanson.

Story source: material Provided by Lund University.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

