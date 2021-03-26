Research claims that sleep deprivation and burnout may increase the risk of coronavirus





I want to avoid Coronavirus infection? Avoiding burnout and sleeping well suggests the discovery of new research. In a recently published study BMJ nutrition, prevention, health, July-September 2020, researchers worked in critical care, emergency medicine, or internal medicine, and more than 2,800 health care workers in six countries who were considered at high risk of COVID-19 infection Was investigated. Research participants were asked several questions about sleep habits, including naps, severe sleep problems, and work-related burnout. Ultimately, the researchers concluded that for every hour of sleep, the risk of COVID-19 was reduced by 12%. On the other hand, those who said they suffered from work-related burnout every day were nearly three times more likely (2.6 times more accurately) to be infected with COVID-19 and fight coronavirus infections for longer. It is more likely to show severe COVID-19-related symptoms. Coronavirus causes “permanent malaise” in more than half of recovered patients, study results Sleep deprivation and burnout are known to be associated with a general increase in infections. Especially lack of sleep, May affect the immune systemAfter being exposed to a virus such as a cold, you are more likely to get sick. According to researchers, the study published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health is said to be the first study to directly link sleep deprivation and burnout to an increased risk of COVID-19. Almost half of Americans will take this much wage cut for better sleep “In six countries, longer sleep results in lower odds for COVID-19,” some study authors conclude. “Large sleep problems and high levels of burnout were strongly associated with higher odds of COVID-19. Sleep and burnout may be risk factors for high-risk COVID-19. [health care workers].. ” “Our results highlight the importance of the well-being of healthcare professionals during a pandemic. [health care workers] It will help maintain a healthy and productive workforce. ”

