



Click here for the latest information on this story Madison, Wisconsinmadison.com/Wisconsin State Journal)-Bacterial infections associated with cat-scratch disease may be involved in schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder, according to a pilot study partially conducted by UW-Madison, a professor of veterinary medicine. Researchers took blood samples from controls in 17 and 13 healthy adults with medically controlled schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder in cats exposed to the potential for fleas and ticks. We tested evidence of related Baltonella infections. Of the 17 patients with schizophrenia, 12 had Bartonella DNA in their blood, but only 1 in 13 in the control group. Both groups reported similar pet ownership and flea exposure. The study, published this month in the journal Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases, failed to show a causal link between Bartonella infection and schizophrenia by design. However, researchers are planning to conduct larger studies to see if preliminary results are supported. Erin Lashnits, who recently joined the UW-Madison faculty, participated in the study while at North Carolina State University. Researchers have been investigating the link between bacterial infections and neuropsychiatric disorders for some time, including studies suggesting that cat owners are associated with schizophrenia due to a parasite that can cause toxoplasmosis. Yes, Mr. Rashnit said. “So we decided to look at Bartonella, the infectious agent that infected another cat, to see if there was a connection,” she said in a statement. Bartonella is a bacterium historically associated with cat-scratch disease, also known as cat-scratch disease, and until recently was considered a short-lived or self-limited infection. In humans, ridges and blisters may form at the site of cat scratch disease, and lymph nodes may swell. You may also experience fatigue, headaches, and fever. “While neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia are beginning to be understood as disorders of the brain network, questions about the actual cause remain unanswered,” said Flabio Frerich, associate professor of psychiatry at UNC School of Medicine. Stated in a statement. “As far as we know, this is the first study to investigate the potential role of Bartonella in schizophrenia.” Note: This content contains a strict local market ban. Not available on any platform if it shares the same market as the contributors to this article.

