Center County adds 89 COVID-19 cases. Pennsylvania Report 4,927

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Center County reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, for a total of 14,225 cases.
Pennsylvania added 4,927 positives. This is a one-day increase since February 1, for a total of 1,005,167 state-wide.
The county had an additional 133 negative test results, for a total increase to 64,444. Throughout Pennsylvania, there were 10,758 new negatives, for a total of 4,095,101.
The total number of deaths in Center County due to COVID-19 remained at 213 for the 20th consecutive day.
Thirty-six new COVID-19 deaths have been reported across the state, for a total of 24,953 in Pennsylvania.
The Mount Nittany Medical Center is treating 22 COVID-19 inpatients as of Friday morning, one less than Thursday. Patients range in age from 18 to 88, according to a hospital spokesperson.
The hospital had an average daily census of 17 COVID-19 inpatients in March.
“In the last few weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 has increased in our community, and the number of patients hospitalized for COVID has steadily increased,” said Executive Vice President of Patient Care Services. Tiffany Cabibbo Chief Nursing Officer said in a statement. “We have the highest number of COVID-19 patients in 6 weeks and we tend to be very concerned.”
Cabibbo added that although Mount Nittany had been vaccinated more than 27,000 times, it took months to vaccinate everyone, and COVID-19 is a serious virus with an unpredictable course.
“It’s not time to be complacent,” she said. “While understanding the frustration surrounding the virus, it is important to consistently implement safety measures such as masking, frequent hand washing, and social distance.”
Across the state, 1,717 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, of whom 358 are in the intensive care unit and 194 are ventilated.
Health department calculations show that an estimated 91% of COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered.
A total of 40,720 people in Center County are at least partially covered by the COVID-19 vaccine. According to Ministry of Health data, the total includes 25,353 people, fully covered by either a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the required dose of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
Among the cases in Pennsylvania, 856,685 have been identified and 148,482 are possible. In Center County, 12,989 have been identified and an estimated 1,236.
According to available DOH data, Center County cases by zip code:
* Note: Changes are in parentheses. Certain numbers in 1 to 4 zip codes have been edited by the health department.
16801 (State College): 4,966 confirmed [+22], 353 could be [-7]
16823 (Bellefonte and Pleasant Gap): 2,330 confirmed [+8], 193 possible [+1]
16803 (State College): 1,245 confirmed [+7], 150 possibilities [+2]
16802 (University Park): 1,094 confirmed [+18], 47 possible [+7]
16866 (Philipsburg): 781 confirmed [+4], 114 possible [+1]
16870 (Port Matilda): 434 Confirmed [+1], 66 possible [+1]
16841 (Howard): 351 confirmed, 38 possible [+1]
16845 (Karthaus): 261 confirmed, 9 may be
16828 (Center Hall): 256 confirmed [+2], 30 possibilities [+2]
16827 (Boalsburg): 255 confirmed [+4], 38 possible
16875 (Spring Mills): 243 confirmed, 33 possible [+1]
16844 (Julian): 180 confirmed [+2], 19 possibilities
16853 (Milesburg): 121 confirmed, 6 possible
16877 (Warriors mark): 103 confirmed, 16 possible
16874 (snowshoes): 96 confirmed [+1], 13 possibilities
16865 (Pennsylvania Furness): 78 confirmed, 9 possible [+1]
16826 (Blanchard): 67 confirmed, 9 likely [+3]
16829 (Clarence): 63 Confirmed [+1], 13 possibilities
16854 (Millheim): 60 confirmed, 6 possible [+1]
16872 (Rebersburg): 61 confirmed [+1], 6 possible
16851 (Lemont): 55 confirmed, 5 possible
16820 (Aaronsburg): 48 confirmed, 13 possible
16859 (Moshannon): 42 confirmed, 1-4 possible
16856 (Mingaville): 28 confirmed, 6 possible
16868 (Pine Grove Mills): 26 confirmed, 1 to 4 possible
16832 (Coburn): 25 confirmed, may be 1-4
16677 (Sandy Ridge): 25 confirmed, 1 to 4 possible
16852 (Madisonburg): 17 confirmed, 1 to 4 possible
16863 (Orbiston): 13 confirmed
16835 (Fleming): 11 confirmed, 6 possible
16804 (State College): 10 confirmed
16882 (Woodward): 8 confirmed
16805 (State College): 1-4 Confirmed
Among the neighboring counties of Center County, Blair currently has 11,031 [+34] Total case, clear field has 6,992 [+43], Union has 5,399 [-13], Mifflin has 4,744 [+15], Huntingdon has 4,515 [+3] Clinton has 3,031 [+14]..