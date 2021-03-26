Health
Pop-Tarts contains chemicals that can harm the immune system, EWG studies say
A New research It suggests preservatives used in popular foods such as pop-tarts, rice krispies treats, and cheese-it can be bad for consumers.
According to a study published by the Environmental Working Group, TBHQ, or tert-butylhydroquinone, has been used to extend the shelf life of approximately 1,250 processed foods. However, it can also harm the immune system.
“Before the pandemic, chemicals that could compromise the immune system’s defenses against infections and cancers didn’t get enough attention from public health agencies,” said a new study by EWG’s Vice President of Scientific Research. Organai Denko, the lead author of, said in a press release. .. “This must be changed to protect public health.”
2021 “Dirty Dozen”:These 12 fruits and vegetables contain more pesticide residues than other fruits and vegetables
Is Your Sunscreen “Safe”? :What you need to know to protect yourself from the sun this summer
Environmental groups have called on the US Food and Drug Administration to reconsider the permitted use of TBHQ in processed foods, and have asked authorities to test the safety of all food chemicals.
The use of preservatives is advocated by food companies and other nonprofits.
“Providing consumers with safe, tasty, high-quality food is our number one priority,” Kellogg spokesman Chris Berner said in an email to USA Today. “TBHQ is a common antioxidant, approved by the FDA for safe use, and used by many companies in many products to protect the flavor and freshness of food.”
TBHQ is used to prevent fat from oxidizing. This can lead to loss of flavor, color change and reduced nutritional value of the food. International Food Information Council, A non-profit organization supported by food, beverages and agriculture.
“In the 1980s and 1990s, there were some concerns about high-dose TBHQ causing precancerous tumors in animal models, 2004 European Food Safety Authority Panel “We have discovered that TBHQ is not carcinogenic,” Meyer said in an email to USA Today. “In the United States, the FDA regulates the amount of TBHQ that can be added to food. TBHQ level It cannot account for more than 0.02% of fats and oils in food. “
Study published this week International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.. EWG researchers used data from the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxicity Predictor. ToxCast, To assess the health hazards of the most common chemicals added to food
