Health
Delaware County’s latest vaccine rollout update
Delaware County, Pennsylvania — Delaware County is working to inoculate as many people as possible with the coronavirus.
To boost vaccination, authorities have announced a new program to help home residents get vaccinated.
See the latest county deployment updates below.
How many people have been vaccinated?
As of Friday, 68,702 people have been partially vaccinated and 66,802 have been fully vaccinated since the distribution of vaccinations began in late December. According to census data, Delaware County has a population of approximately 566,747.
Who will be vaccinated and when?
The Chester County Health Department, which oversees the health needs of Delaware County for the time being, is still in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution.
Phase 1A includes:
- Coroner, inspector general, funeral staff
- EMS provider
- Health care workers
- caregiver
- Residents aged 65 and over and residents aged 16-64 with certain underlying illnesses have recently been added to Phase 1A.
The following are the medical conditions that enable 1A vaccination.
- cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Down’s syndrome
- Heart disease such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
- Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplant or blood or bone marrow transplant, immunodeficiency, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immunomodulators (weakened immune system)
- Obesity (body mass index) [BMI] 30 kg / m2 or more and less than 40 kg / m2)
- Severe obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg / m2)
- pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- smoking
- Type 2 diabetes
Phase 1A makes up 40 percent of the population of Delaware County.
An estimated 246,680 people in Delaware County who are in Phase 1A and are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Public health officials were unable to date a gradual deployment as they had to wait for the vaccine supply to arrive here.
Phase 1B includes:
- Essential support for clergy and other places of worship
- Orthodontic staff
- County and city administration staff
- Educator / Education Staff
- Facility and hygiene staff
- Firefighter
- Food / agricultural staff
- Grocery staff
- Individuals who care for children or adults in the Early Childhood and Coming-of-Age Day program.
- Individuals in a collective environment not specifically designated as a long-term care facility, and those who receive home-based services or community-based services
- Law enforcement agency
- Manufacturing staff
- Transit staff
- United States Postal Service staff
Vaccine-seeking residents can complete Phase 1A and 1B interest surveys. Please complete the survey online here.
If you have already submitted the Phase 1B Vaccine Interest Form with the status changed to Phase 1A, you do not need to fill out the survey again. Information submitted in Phase 1B will be moved to Phase 1A. Those who respond to the questionnaire will be notified as soon as reservations are possible.
For more information on the phases Here.. The gradual distribution of vaccines in Chester County CDC Research Recommendations..
This week, the county received 7,00 Moderna vaccine and 2,340 Pfizer vaccine.
The county will be vaccinated with the same amount of vaccine in the coming weeks, and immunizing residents in Phase 1A will allow the county to work faster.
As of Friday, 40,942 people were infected with the coronavirus in Delaware County. In addition, according to the latest data, so far 1,338 counties have died from the coronavirus, of which 820 were caregivers.
Where can I get vaccinated?
Delaware County operates five community vaccine clinic sites.
they are:
- Delaware County Wellness Center, 125 Chester Avenue, Yeadon
- Aston Community Center, Aston 3270 Concord Road
- Keystone First Wellness Center, 1929 W. 9th St. in Chester
- King of Prussia Road, Radnor, Pennsylvania 145
- Springfield Hospital, Springfield 190 W. Sproul Road
All five sites require reservations.
US Congressman Mary Gay Scanlon recently said ChesPenn will receive hundreds, if not thousands, of additional vaccinations from the government to facilitate vaccination in the region. Nothing is said about when Ches Penn will be vaccinated.
Officials this week announced a new program aimed at immunizing the home population of Delaware County. The Homebound COVID-19 Vaccination Program vaccinates an estimated 500 people per week based on supplies.
Click here for more information on the home vaccination program.
State health officials are planning to open a regional vaccine site shared between Delaware and Chester counties.The site will receive 21,000 doses weekly
Plan updates for the regional site operated by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency will be announced when the plan is finalized by the state. The county is not involved in the schedule or administration of vaccines at that location.
Vaccinations are also offered at several locations in CVS in Delaware County.Find out more about when and where your appointments are You can get it online here.
Vaccinations at these locations are by appointment only.
A complete list of public and private immunization sites in Delaware County is available here.
Hospitals around the county are also vaccinated staff as part of Phase 1A.
Residents are also advised to monitor Pennsylvania Vaccine Provider Map About other possible locations of vaccine providers in the county.
Additional Information
The county has a COVID-19 call center to assist residents, businesses and organizations with coronavirus-related issues such as testing and vaccination.
Please contact the Center Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at 484-276-2100 or send an email to Covid19Resources @ co.delaware.pa.us. Learn more about call centers.
Authorities reiterated that vaccines are not a cure for the virus. Rather, it is another tool in the fight against viruses. The availability of vaccines encourages the general public not to mitigate other safety precautions.
Health officials recommend that everyone wear a mask, wash and disinfect their hands frequently, and practice at a distance of 6 feet to prevent the spread of the virus.
According to the authorities, there is no cost to get vaccinated.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]