I have been completely vaccinated with COVID-19, what should I do?

The COVID-19 vaccine represents a major advance in the pandemic of the new coronavirus, but health professionals should still take some precautions, at least for now, even for fully vaccinated people. Say that.

Governor Doug Ducey on Thursday Removed all COVID-19 business restrictionsHowever, public health advice calls for ongoing mitigation. This is mainly because one of the most important scientific questions about vaccines has not yet been answered. That is, whether a vaccinated person can get infected and pass the virus to an unvaccinated person.

Even for vaccinated people, there are still some restrictions until more is known about how the vaccine affects the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. The virus is still in circulation, and as of Thursday, only one in six Arizona people was fully immunized with either two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. ..

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recommended Those who are fully vaccinated should continue to take precautions in public places. These precautions include wearing a mask, keeping a distance of 6 feet from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated areas.

Other CDC Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People:

“You can get together indoors with fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask.

“You can get together indoors with one other household of unvaccinated people (for example, visit with relatives who all live together).

“If you are around someone infected with COVID-19, you do not need to leave or be tested unless you have symptoms.

“If you live in a group environment (correction facility, detention center, group home, etc.) and are around someone who has COVID-19, test away from others for 14 days without it. You need to receive. Symptoms. “

Other common questions and answers about life after COVID-19 vaccination are:

How long will the COVID-19 vaccine last?

It’s too early to know. Researchers are studying how long the protection from the vaccine lasts. This determines how often booster shots are needed.

Because the virus can continue to mutate, new versions of the vaccine may be needed on a regular basis in the future, such as the flu vaccine. But researchers still don’t know.

Some vaccines, such as measles, are life-threatening. Others need to be worn out or adjusted annually for mutations. The timeline for the COVID-19 vaccine is still under investigation.

When is it considered fully vaccinated?

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated and are protected from COVID-19 approximately 2 weeks after the final vaccination. This means 2 weeks after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 weeks after the first and only dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to the CDC, within two weeks of the last shot, you should not consider yourself completely protected from the virus, wearing a mask, keeping a distance, avoiding crowds, washing your hands, etc. to prevent infection. You need to continue with this practice.

At a briefing on March 25, Kelly Althof, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said two weeks were important to give the body time to react to vaccine material.

“It’s our turn to get vaccinated and we’re definitely celebrating the time to get vaccinated, but we have about two left until we start adjusting our behavior to reflect what is currently recommended for vaccinated people. Don’t forget that there are weeks, “she said.

“It should be noted that up to that point, we have covered all the guidelines on how we interact with each other in the category of unvaccinated people.”

Is it possible to infect COVID-19 after vaccination?

This is still under study. People who are completely vaccinated have a lower risk of getting infected, but if they get infected, they may be able to spread the disease to others, even if they are asymptomatic.

This prevents vaccinated people from unknowingly transmitting the disease to unvaccinated people who may be at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19. This is one of the reasons why masks are recommended in public to those who receive them.

The CDC says they are still learning how vaccines can prevent people from spreading the disease.

“Early data show that vaccines may help prevent people from spreading COVID-19, but as more people get vaccinated, we learn more. I have, “says CDC.

Do I need to wear a mask while shopping or working?

This depends on the location, but for some time the rough answer may be yes. The CDC and health authorities recommend that vaccinated individuals continue to wear masks in public to prevent the spread of the virus. This could remain guidance until much more vaccination in the community, or until herd immunity is reached.

Many Arizona cities and towns have mask obligations, but Ducey’s executive order stated that those local obligations could no longer be enforced.

“The use of masks is still recommended, especially in unvaccinated groups,” he said.

Colleen Barry, chair of the Health Policy Management Division at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, gives clear advice on masks.

“Even if you’re fully vaccinated, you still need to wear a mask when you’re in public,” she said at a briefing on March 25. “The focus here is to protect the people around you.”

Returning to normal is not like switching on a lamp, she said. Rather, it’s a process.

“It will take some time for the vaccine to work, and it will require high levels of vaccination in the public,” she said. “Fighting the hesitation of vaccines is important to take us to a normal life where we no longer have to wear masks.”

Can I travel now that I have been vaccinated against COVID-19?

Dr. Natasha Buyan, a family doctor at Phoenix and a clinical assistant professor at the University of Arizona School of Medicine Phoenix, said: ..

“I think it’s okay for a fully vaccinated person to travel in a mask, practice hand hygiene, and be as physically separated as possible,” she wrote in an email. “It is also important to note the prevalence of cases at their travel destinations, as this may inform travel plans.”

The CDC has not updated its travel advice, but Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti, a physician and associate professor at the University of Arizona School of Medicine Phoenix, believes that science supports travel permits for fully vaccinated people. Said.

“Anyway, we take precautionary measures from the general public’s point of view when it comes to wearing masks, which is a federal law, but we do it anyway for the safety of everyone involved, such as wearing masks on planes, trains and buses. And in those public places, “Malbasti said.

Dr. Joshua Labea, secretary-general of the Arizona State University Institute for Biodesign, said that if fully vaccinated people want to travel, they follow guidelines such as wearing a mask and say, “Travel at this time is Probably not unreasonable. “

The big question, he said, is whether those vaccinated people can infect others with the virus.

Is it safe to go to the gym after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?

“It’s okay to go to the gym after being completely vaccinated,” said Bouyan. “But there are still cases of circulation, so take precautions at the gym, such as wearing a mask, to make sure the gym is well ventilated and keeps a physical distance from others. It’s important to do. “

As more people are vaccinated and the number of cases decreases, these additional precautions may change in the future, Bouyan said.

“Many of my fully vaccinated patients have returned to the gym, which has benefited both their physical and mental well-being.”

ASU’s LaBaer added that the vaccines currently used in the United States are excellent, so it’s okay to go to the gym as long as people take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus to others.

There is no risk to people who are fully vaccinated, he said.

“They all do a tremendous job in preventing severe infections,” he said of the three COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States.

“As far as I know, no one has been vaccinated with any of the vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States. Who would have died of severe COVID-19 if vaccinated? I don’t have one. “

Can I visit my vaccinated grandparents?

Bouyan said the risk of unknowingly transmitting a new coronavirus to others after being vaccinated is low.

“This means that the vaccine not only protects you, but also the people around you,” she said. “If your grandparents are fully vaccinated and fully vaccinated, it is safe to visit them. In fact, you do not need to wear a mask around your grandparents.”

However, even if your grandparents are not vaccinated, you can still visit, but for now it is important to wear a mask and keep a physical distance until the number of cases is low.

It’s okay for vaccinated grandparents to see a family living in another household, but Barry of Johns Hopkins University agreed, but with special safeguards, especially when visiting with vulnerable people. Some families want to take it.

“Vaccination is a big step towards protection, but not 100%,” she emphasized. “If you’re still worried about your grandparents, who may be in another state that could be more vulnerable to serious COVID, I think it’s important to find the right approach for your family.”

Reducing exposure before visiting and wearing a mask while visiting indoors are additional precautions she has suggested.

How about the place of worship?

If possible, worship outdoors. If it needs to be inside, health experts say physical distance and mask are important.

“I’m thinking about how to plan COVID mitigation in my synagogue. In addition to masking and physical distance protocols … I think ventilation is really important.” Said Barry.

Barry’s greatest concern about those returning to indoor worship is the singers in the congregation. Early studies of the pandemic have shown that singing is a high-risk activity for infection, so moving out is a much safer way for people to sing.

What should fully vaccinated people still not do?

The biggest thing vaccinated people shouldn’t do is forget about COVID-19 prophylaxis, health experts say.

“If you’re vaccinated, you’re likely to reassess your risk and make different choices,” said Altov of Johns Hopkins University.

“Currently, only 14% of the U.S. population is vaccinated, and even vaccinated people must follow the pillars of prevention, such as wearing masks, physical distance, and washing hands, while in the community. I can’t. “

Bouyan said it was still best for fully vaccinated people to avoid large rallies. Also, the symptoms of COVID-19 should not be ignored and should be tested if symptoms occur.

