Health
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 40,000 young people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa
More than 40,000 children under the age of 17 have tested positive for COVID-19 since the coronavirus first raised its ugly head in Iowa last March.
A total of 40,008 adolescents were virus-positive as of 11:00 am on Friday, according to data from the Iowa Public Health Service.
The state recorded 163 new cases among adolescents during the 24-hour period from 11:00 am Thursday to 11:00 am Friday.
In the last seven days, children have counted about 4% of state-positive COVID-19 cases, according to public health data.
New case
Data from the Iowa Public Health Service reported 907 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new confirmed deaths in Iowa on Friday.
The new addition has brought the state’s total to 348,609 virus cases and 5,716 deaths since March last year, according to public health officials.
As of 11:00 am on Friday, the 7-day average for new cases of Iowa was 528.
Linn County on Friday reported an average of 16 12 new virus cases over a 7-day period. To date, 19,799 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county since March last year.
Johnson County reported 36 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 13,445. The county’s 7-day average is 21.
Dead (number)
Of the eight deaths reported on Friday, four were individuals over the age of 80. Three were individuals aged 61 to 80 and one was an individual aged 18 to 40.
Eight deaths occurred between February 10th and March 16th.
The counties that reported one death each were Allamakee, Hamilton, Jackson, Muscatine, Pork, Wapello, Wayne, and Wright.
vaccine
As of Friday afternoon, 522,289 Iowa states were fully vaccinated. That’s 16.55 percent of Iowa’s total and 20.81 percent of adult Iowa (16+).
In states, including those outside of Iowa, 543,193 people are fully vaccinated.
According to state data, 506,570 people in Iowa have completed a double vaccination with Moderna or Pfizer, and 36,623 have been vaccinated with a single dose of Johnson and Johnson.
To date, 1,396,382 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 1,345,279 doses directed to Iowa. Both numbers increased by more than 40,000 over Thursday’s sum.
In Linn County, 102,080 shots were given to residents at 1:30 pm on Friday, an increase of 2,611 shots from Thursday. Currently, approximately 40,509 county residents are fully vaccinated. This is 22.45 percent of the county’s adult population (16+).
In Johnson County, 82,980 vaccinations were given and 32,592 county residents were fully vaccinated. This is 26.22 percent of the county’s adult population.
Hospitalization
According to the data, as of 11:00 am on Friday, 207 people began receiving COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Iowa. This is the same number as Thursday.
The number of patients in the intensive care unit was stable at 46, but the number of ventilator patients decreased slightly from 17 to 13.
nursing home
In Iowa, an increased outbreak of COVID-19 and long-term care facilities were reported on Friday.
Outbreaks are defined by the state as three or more cases between facility residents and staff.
As of 11:00 am on Friday, an outbreak of 12 people currently infected with the virus was reported at two facilities.
These facilities are the Urbandale Healthcare Center in Polk County and the Good Sumaritan Society in Ottumwa, Wapello County.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,231 people have died from the virus in state care facilities. That’s 39 percent of the state’s death toll.
Comments: (319) 398-8238; [email protected]
