Health
Young adults seeing higher infection rates as Florida reports 5,759 new COVID-19 cases
Orlando, Florida. – Orange County reports an increase in the number of young adults as Florida is ready to expand its vaccine eligibility to include everyone over the age of 18 on April 5.
Of the county The average age of new infections has dropped to 30 This is due to this trend, according to Dr. Raul Pino of the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.
People between the ages of 18 and 25 are also filling more beds after being infected with the virus. Orange County reported Thursday that people under the age of 45 account for one-third of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
While that young segment of the population is waiting for vaccine eligibility Burnett Park’s rapid COVID-19 test site I got another extension that allows me to stay open until the end of April.
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the site on Thursday Was supposed to close On March 31, but he found that the demand for testing was still strong.
The site is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 5 pm and offers both rapid virus testing and PCR virus testing.
These days, about 800-1,000 tests are done every day.
At the same time, doctors in Central Florida warn people COVID-19 reinfection..
Dr. Tim Hendrix, Medical Director of AdventHealth CentraCare, attended a hospital morning briefing on Thursday and said that even if he was infected with COVID-19 and recovered, he could be re-infected.
“We see people re-infected with COVID-19. People infected in the fall have about 5-7 cases a week in Centracare,” Hendrix said. ..
According to Hendrix, the immunity gained after recovering from the coronavirus is not enough to completely prevent reinfection.
“We have some immunity, but we shouldn’t rely on it because it’s not necessarily due to a natural infection,” Hendrix said.
News 6 asked the Florida Department of Health if they were tracking reinfections, but did not respond.
Find the state-owned COVID-19 dashboard below.
Case
The Florida Department of Health reported 5,759 new cases on Friday, a total of 2,033,179 cases across the state since the virus was first detected on March 1, 2020.
Dead (number)
Florida reported 167 There were new virus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the death toll to 33,756. This number 640 non-residents who died in Florida.
Hospitalization
As of Friday afternoon, now 2,863 virus admitted to Florida, According to the state medical administration.
Since March last year, 84,406 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19.In that number 203 New arrival Patients recently hospitalized for the virus, according to a daily health report released on Friday.
Positive rate
The percentage of positive results is 5.69% Thursday out of 101,236 tests. The numbers reported daily by the state reflect the test results from the previous day. Health officials say rates should remain between 5% and 10% to prove that the community holds the virus and controls the infection.
vaccination
Florida Health Department December Daily Report on COVID-19 Vaccine It is administered throughout the state.
FDOH report 3,004,403 people Fully vaccinated against COVID-19. These individuals received a single Johnson & Johnson vaccination or completed a two-shot series.
As of Friday 5,475,209 People have Received at least one dose Of the coronavirus vaccine.
Below is a county breakdown of new cases as of Friday.
|county
|Case
|New case
|Hospitalization
|New hospitalization
|Dead (number)
|New death
|Breverd
|36,746
|94
|2,151
|1
|802
|9
|Flagler
|6,553
|27
|353
|0
|96
|1
|lake
|26,354
|56
|1,367
|6
|600
|8
|Marion
|28,831
|55
|1,942
|14
|914
|2
|Orange
|121,980
|406
|2,565
|7
|1,173
|0
|Osceola
|39,174
|99
|1,342
|2
|481
|2
|pork
|60,449
|171
|4,721
|26
|1,236
|15
|Seminole
|29,518
|130
|1,186
|0
|461
|-2
|Sumter
|8,693
|15
|546
|0
|243
|0
|Volusia
|37,453
|181
|1,921
|8
|711
|8
To catch up with the latest news Pandemic, Subscribe to News 6 Coronavirus newsletter will go ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus..
Copyright 2021 by WKMG Click Orlando- All rights reserved.
..
