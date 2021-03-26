NIAID begins trials to assess risk of COVID infection after Vax





Thousands of college students participating in A new test called Prevent COVIDU Officials said Friday that the COVID-19 vaccine would help determine how much the risk of transmitting the infection would be reduced. It is well established that vaccines are very effective in preventing symptomatological diseases. “But the general question is, when these people get infected, how often do they carry the virus in their noses if they are asymptomatic?” White House Briefing Said President Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci. “And do they tell it to those who are their close contacts?” An open-label, randomized trial, launched Thursday, tested whether the vaccine prevented both SARS-CoV-2 infections and infections in college students, “on mask use and post-vaccination social distance. It helps inform scientific decisions, “Forch added. The NIH-funded study includes 12,000 college students aged 18-26 from more than 20 universities and is expected to last for five months, Fauci said. One group of 6,000 students will receive the first dose of Moderna vaccine immediately. Others act as controls and are vaccinated after 4 months. All participants will eventually receive two regular doses. Participants wipe their noses daily for SARS-CoV-2 infection, provide blood samples on a regular basis, and complete the survey via the electronic diary app. According to the research website, they are also required to take the test twice a week according to the university’s SARS-CoV-2 protocol. Those who test positive will be asked to follow additional protocols. Another 25,000 participants, such as roommates and colleagues, who participants named “intimate contacts,” also provided blood samples to researchers, took nasal swabs daily for two weeks, and completed weekly surveys (to participate). If you agree), of course). “The degree of transmission from vaccinated individuals is determined by the rate of infection in close contact,” Fauci explained. The survey website shows that participants will be paid for the daily collection of swabs, and the exact amount will vary by location and other factors. These details will be reviewed during the process of informed consent. The exam exclusion criteria are as follows: Known medical history of self-reported SARS-CoV-2 infection

Blood products, systemic immunoglobulins, or monoclonal antibodies received within 90 days prior to the first vaccination (including those against SARS-CoV-2)

Investigational drug received within 30 days prior to the first vaccination Students who have already been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, are taking immunosuppressive drugs within 168 days, or have a “clinically significant medical condition” are ineligible. The study will be designed and supervised by researchers at the COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN), which is headquartered in the “Fred Hutch” Cancer Center in Seattle. Articles about research Posted on Fred Hatchin’s website The study uses the Moderna vaccine, but states that the results should apply to similar mRNA products developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The generalizability to other vaccines, such as AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s adenovirus-based products, or vaccines under development using synthetic protein antigens, is more speculative. However, most people in the United States are vaccinated with mRNA. Shannon Firth Since 2014, he has been reporting on health policy as a correspondent in Washington for MedPage Today. She is also a member of the site’s Enterprise & Investigative Reporting team. To follow







