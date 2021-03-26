100 UK variants associated with local day care outbreaks





On Friday, Douglas County health officials confirmed to KETV NewsWatch 7 that the outbreak of the British subspecies COVID-19 in local day care had reached a new level. Justin Frederick, a supervisor of infectious disease epidemiology, has an outbreak at the Rosewood Academy Child Care and nearly 158 days of kindergarten and Fort are currently associated with 100 cases. Last week, the Department of Health told KETV NewsWatch 7 that day care would be suspended for 10 days. Therefore, it could lead to more cases in the community. ” “In fact, we are investigating another outbreak that appears to be related to this original outbreak. Therefore, the general public continues to take public health measures such as social distance, wearing masks, and washing hands. It is very important that these outbreaks are not. ”Not only does it affect facilities such as schools and churches, it also affects the entire community. “There were nearly 25 cases that authorities could identify in households outside the center,” Frederick said. “Therefore, we can see the outbreaks in our community when these clusters occur in these outbreaks,” he said. The Ministry of Health said some of the cases of COVID-19 were related to infants. “We are working closely with daycare centers to ensure that we are implementing appropriate mitigation strategies to ensure safe and successful reopenings,” Frederick said. Last week, day care issued the following statement: The health and safety of children, families and staff at the Rosewood Academy Child Care and Preschool is our number one priority. As the community has worked to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it has been careful to follow the recommendations and requirements of the Douglas County Health Department and other public health professionals, including screening and cleaning procedures, for over a year. .. By doing so, we were able to provide our families with uninterrupted work at each of the three locations during the pandemic. Despite best efforts, I recently learned about a COVID-19 infection involving staff and children in a northwestern location during the first week of March. We immediately closed the place voluntarily. Closing the entire center, rather than closing each room, minimizes the impact on family vacation time and takes into account the need for other arrangements for children’s childcare and work environment. It was a positive measure aimed at. Prior to resuming on March 15, screen procedures that exceed recommended health guidelines by instructing staff to send their children home if they have a fever above 99 degrees instead of the 100.4 degree requirement. It was conducted. This week, additional COVID-19 cases were notified among staff. In contact and cooperation with the children in the northwestern location and the Douglas County Health Department, the northwestern location was closed for a minimum of 10 days starting March 18. Before returning to Rosewood Academy Child Care, I instructed my family and staff on quarantine requirements. And before school. The northwestern location remains closed and may reopen on March 29, after evaluation and consultation with the Douglas County Health Department. We expect that we will continue to take preventative and proactive measures, and that our staff will continue to report COVID symptoms and demand that our children and staff meet. Quarantine requirements outlined by the Douglas County Health Department after a positive test result. This has always been our procedure since the arrival of the virus. We will continue to work with the Douglas County Health Department to reopen the northwestern location following its guidance and keep children, families and staff safe.

