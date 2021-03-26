Recorder-Orange sees a surge in the case of COVID-19





Release date: March 26, 2021 16:58:01

Orange — The Town Health Commission issued a COVID-19 update early every Thursday night, reporting that it had learned of 33 new cases in the last six days. “This week’s case data is below the all-time highs seen during the 2020 holiday week,” said the board’s latest information. As of Thursday night, Orange had 284 new coronaviruses, killing four. There were 11,821 negative test results. The Orange Clinic fully vaccinated 644 people — 54 with the Modana vaccine and 590 with the Pfizer vaccine. Health officials said the surge included easing state public health measures, reducing compliance with social distances and face coverings, increasing rallies, expanding communities among households, and spreading infectious mutations in Massachusetts. I think it is the result of a combination of factors. .. “We want to emphasize the importance of staying diligent. Even if the weather is nice, the virus is still prevalent in our community,” said a recent Facebook page from the Health Commission. The post states. “The restrictions have been relaxed and things are starting to look more normal, but the number of cases is increasing. We need to stop it now to prevent further community expansion. “Keep in mind that the 33 newly identified cases have had a lot of close contact and can mean that they may still carry the virus,” the post said. Continued. “I don’t want to see this surge when the case is on the rise.” Orange Health director Matthew Fortier said shoppers could be quietly infected, host large gatherings and spread them to others, and spread them further, which could make a simple trip to a store cumbersome. Said. In the last two weeks, 3 of the most recent cases are children from birth to 12 years old, 4 from 13 to 18 years old, 6 from 19 to 24 years old, and 8 from 25 to 34 years old. , 11 cases were infected among adults. Six people aged 35, 49, and 65 and over are involved. In one case, someone between the ages of 50 and 64 was involved. Jane Perth, a member of the Health Commission, said Orange received statistics from the state’s public health service. She said that recent cases involving older people and school children are far less common, indicating that the infection may have spread from a group of unvaccinated young adults. Perth said it was important for people to be vigilant. “I think the advice is always, follow the precautions you’ve put in there from the beginning,” she said. These measures include wearing at least one mask, observing social distances, washing hands regularly, and using hand sanitizers if soap and water are not readily available. .. “We really want to get back to normal,” Perth said. She said Orange is hosting a clinic for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on April 10. Fortier said Orange received the word from the Franklin Regional Government Council (FRCOG) that it would receive 100 Johnson & Johnson vaccines (which require only one dose). He said he would give Orange 12 percent of the 800 vaccines FRCOG receives, and that percentage remains intact in the future because it is the amount of Franklin County’s population held by the town. .. Please contact Domenic Poli ([email protected] or 413-772-0261, ext.). 262.

