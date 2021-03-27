Mecklenberg COVID Update: “Slight Rise” in Case





Charlotte, North Carolina-Mecklenburg County is experiencing a “slight rise” in the COVID-19 index, from an average daily case number to an increase in positive rates, the county’s chief public health official said Friday.

“Unfortunately, we’re back to 6.5%,” said Gibby Harris, director of public health at Mecklenburg County. As of Friday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County had increased to about 101,000.

She said the increase was probably driven by warm weather. “People will go out more, go to restaurants, go to bars, go to breweries,” Harris said. Health officials are not surprised by this trend, as the county recorded a significant decline in COVID numbers over a six-week period. “We know that there are variants in our community that are starting to spread, so that could also contribute to that,” Harris said.

According to Harris, there is some good news. She added that daily hospitalization rates in Mecklenburg County continue to decline slowly, with outbreaks and clusters at “much reduced levels” and 14 reported. The news looks like this Coronavirus restrictions are set to be relaxed The entire state. Earlier this week, Governor Roy Cooper announced that a new executive order would come into effect at 5 pm on March 26, increasing the capacity of retailers, gyms and sports venues.

Related item: Mass gathering, capacity limit relaxed by new NC executive order However, vaccination rates in Mecklenburg County are below the state-wide pace. As of Friday, about 17% of adult residents in the county have been vaccinated at least once, and about 11% of adult residents have been fully vaccinated. By comparison, state public health officials said earlier this week that nearly one-third of North Carolina adults were partially vaccinated and nearly 19% were fully vaccinated. ..

“I just want to warn people that I need to seek patience,” Harris said. “We are vaccination of the community in large quantities, but the first week is not enough to qualify everyone for vaccination.” Related item: Cooper Announces North Carolina’s Rapid Vaccine Eligibility Timeline Harris urged residents to use “wise” common sense as capacity restrictions were eased across the state under a new executive order starting Friday. “Everyone is anxious to go out. Everyone wants to go out, but not enough people have been vaccinated and the community still has high levels of the virus. You need to stay safe, “she said.

