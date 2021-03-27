A new study by students at the University of Washington and other universities answers important questions about coronavirus infection

The COVID-19 vaccine appears to play a great role in protecting people from severe illness, hospitalization and death.

However, important questions remain that affect the long-term control of the pandemic. Can vaccinated people get a mild or asymptomatic infection and infect others with the virus?

Scientists at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and several other institutions want to find the answer with the help of thousands of college students across the country, including the University of Washington.

A major study, called Prevent COVID U, published on Friday, aims to enroll 12,000 students at 21 universities and follow them for five months. Half of young people between the ages of 18 and 26 will be vaccinated immediately with the Moderna vaccine. The rest will start shooting after 4 months.

All participants will keep an electronic diary, wipe their noses daily and provide blood samples on a regular basis. The idea is to detect even low levels as soon as a new coronavirus emerges and compare the vaccinated and non-vaccinated groups.

More than 25,000 participants’ roommates, friends, and other close associates are also asked to complete a weekly survey and use a nasal swab daily to see if they are infected with the virus.

“This kind of research has never been done before,” said Dr. Helen Chu, a UW medical virologist who recruits 600-1,000 local students and analyzes specimens.

The results help determine when life can really return to normal, such as whether vaccinated people need to continue to wear masks, Fred Hatchin virologist and coordinator. Dr. Larry Corey, co-director of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Network, said the work.

“It affects travel behavior. It affects stadium behavior, large gatherings, and contact with non-family members,” he said. “I also have a personal responsibility for being able to inadvertently infect a virus that can be very harmful to others.”

The sooner the virus is put under control, the more effective the vaccine is in eliminating the asymptomatic spread. Corey added that the project is rapidly becoming widespread and is well-timed to gain a better understanding of new variants that may be less susceptible to existing vaccines. ..

The university campus provides an ideal environment for this type of research, Chu said. Students often live in dormitories and other collective environments and are more likely to be sociable than older adults. They are at high risk of becoming infected with the new coronavirus and spreading it to others, even if their own symptoms may be mild or absent.

UW has not returned to large-scale face-to-face learning, but has already experienced multiple COVID-19 outbreaks among young people living in dormitories and Greek columns.

A follow-up study by the New York Times counted more than 397,000 infections on university campuses that reopened in the fall of 2020. The majority of new infections are now occurring in young people. This trend began last spring and is exacerbated as more older people are vaccinated. ..

Like all research studies, it’s completely optional, but Corey wants more support. Most young people are not yet eligible for the vaccine, so getting an injection may give some people an incentive. Volunteers are also eligible for up to $ 900 in compensation.

However, those randomly assigned to the control group will not be vaccinated with the first vaccine until late July. That may be discouraging, as President Joseph Biden has asked the state to open a vaccine queue for everyone over the age of 16 by May 1.

“We’re looking for people to help answer this question and think they’re important enough to make (at some cost),” Corey said.

Among those who stick to the study, daily sampling provides an opportunity to track the infection in unprecedented detail as the infection unfolds and helps bridge the gap in the virus and its growth. Gene sequencing helps track the route of infection and identify viral variants.

Angelara Mussen, a virologist at the Georgetown University Global Health Sciences and Security Center based in Seattle, who is not involved in the new project, said the vaccine is powerful in preventing asymptomatic and viral infections. He states that he already has some hints.

In Israel, which boasts the highest vaccination rate in the world, infections are declining persistently, but strict blockades may also have an impact, she said. An analysis of UK healthcare professionals has suggested a similar effect, but an analysis of the size and type of Prevent COVIDU has not yet been performed.

“I think it’s great,” Rasmussen said. “It’s really nice to see such a big study tackle the problem directly.”

Although specific to the Modana vaccine, the results could probably be somewhat generalized to other vaccines, she added. Pfizer uses the same messenger RNA technology, and all vaccines rely on the same common approach of targeting the peplomer protein that the virus uses to attach and infect human cells.

The study is funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for approximately $ 90 million. Other institutions involved are the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Dikones Medical Center, and University of Nebraska Medical Center.

According to Corey, most of the 21 university campuses have been reopened for face-to-face learning, choosing to reflect different student populations and different geographic areas where different variations may be in circulation. it was done. They range from the small Texas A & M University Kingsville to universities in Florida, Maryland, Kentucky, and Arizona. Atlanta’s Morehouse School of Medicine and Charles R. Drew School of Medicine have historically been included in black schools.

The first student was vaccinated at the University of Colorado at Boulder on Thursday.

Chu plans to begin recruiting at UW within a few days and hopes that the results will show that the vaccine can prevent most “silent” infections.

“Maybe it won’t be zero,” she said. “I think vaccination will significantly reduce asymptomatic infections, but this is a test to prove it.”

For more information, please visit preventcovidu.org.