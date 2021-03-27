Health
A new study by students at the University of Washington and other universities answers important questions about coronavirus infection
The COVID-19 vaccine appears to play a great role in protecting people from severe illness, hospitalization and death.
However, important questions remain that affect the long-term control of the pandemic. Can vaccinated people get a mild or asymptomatic infection and infect others with the virus?
Scientists at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and several other institutions want to find the answer with the help of thousands of college students across the country, including the University of Washington.
A major study, called Prevent COVID U, published on Friday, aims to enroll 12,000 students at 21 universities and follow them for five months. Half of young people between the ages of 18 and 26 will be vaccinated immediately with the Moderna vaccine. The rest will start shooting after 4 months.
All participants will keep an electronic diary, wipe their noses daily and provide blood samples on a regular basis. The idea is to detect even low levels as soon as a new coronavirus emerges and compare the vaccinated and non-vaccinated groups.
More than 25,000 participants’ roommates, friends, and other close associates are also asked to complete a weekly survey and use a nasal swab daily to see if they are infected with the virus.
“This kind of research has never been done before,” said Dr. Helen Chu, a UW medical virologist who recruits 600-1,000 local students and analyzes specimens.
The results help determine when life can really return to normal, such as whether vaccinated people need to continue to wear masks, Fred Hatchin virologist and coordinator. Dr. Larry Corey, co-director of the National COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Network, said the work.
“It affects travel behavior. It affects stadium behavior, large gatherings, and contact with non-family members,” he said. “I also have a personal responsibility for being able to inadvertently infect a virus that can be very harmful to others.”
The sooner the virus is put under control, the more effective the vaccine is in eliminating the asymptomatic spread. Corey added that the project is rapidly becoming widespread and is well-timed to gain a better understanding of new variants that may be less susceptible to existing vaccines. ..
The university campus provides an ideal environment for this type of research, Chu said. Students often live in dormitories and other collective environments and are more likely to be sociable than older adults. They are at high risk of becoming infected with the new coronavirus and spreading it to others, even if their own symptoms may be mild or absent.
UW has not returned to large-scale face-to-face learning, but has already experienced multiple COVID-19 outbreaks among young people living in dormitories and Greek columns.
A follow-up study by the New York Times counted more than 397,000 infections on university campuses that reopened in the fall of 2020. The majority of new infections are now occurring in young people. This trend began last spring and is exacerbated as more older people are vaccinated. ..
Like all research studies, it’s completely optional, but Corey wants more support. Most young people are not yet eligible for the vaccine, so getting an injection may give some people an incentive. Volunteers are also eligible for up to $ 900 in compensation.
However, those randomly assigned to the control group will not be vaccinated with the first vaccine until late July. That may be discouraging, as President Joseph Biden has asked the state to open a vaccine queue for everyone over the age of 16 by May 1.
“We’re looking for people to help answer this question and think they’re important enough to make (at some cost),” Corey said.
Among those who stick to the study, daily sampling provides an opportunity to track the infection in unprecedented detail as the infection unfolds and helps bridge the gap in the virus and its growth. Gene sequencing helps track the route of infection and identify viral variants.
Angelara Mussen, a virologist at the Georgetown University Global Health Sciences and Security Center based in Seattle, who is not involved in the new project, said the vaccine is powerful in preventing asymptomatic and viral infections. He states that he already has some hints.
In Israel, which boasts the highest vaccination rate in the world, infections are declining persistently, but strict blockades may also have an impact, she said. An analysis of UK healthcare professionals has suggested a similar effect, but an analysis of the size and type of Prevent COVIDU has not yet been performed.
“I think it’s great,” Rasmussen said. “It’s really nice to see such a big study tackle the problem directly.”
Although specific to the Modana vaccine, the results could probably be somewhat generalized to other vaccines, she added. Pfizer uses the same messenger RNA technology, and all vaccines rely on the same common approach of targeting the peplomer protein that the virus uses to attach and infect human cells.
The study is funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for approximately $ 90 million. Other institutions involved are the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Harvard Medical School, Beth Israel Dikones Medical Center, and University of Nebraska Medical Center.
According to Corey, most of the 21 university campuses have been reopened for face-to-face learning, choosing to reflect different student populations and different geographic areas where different variations may be in circulation. it was done. They range from the small Texas A & M University Kingsville to universities in Florida, Maryland, Kentucky, and Arizona. Atlanta’s Morehouse School of Medicine and Charles R. Drew School of Medicine have historically been included in black schools.
The first student was vaccinated at the University of Colorado at Boulder on Thursday.
Chu plans to begin recruiting at UW within a few days and hopes that the results will show that the vaccine can prevent most “silent” infections.
“Maybe it won’t be zero,” she said. “I think vaccination will significantly reduce asymptomatic infections, but this is a test to prove it.”
For more information, please visit preventcovidu.org.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]