Golden Retriever mom helps rescue a puppy trapped under a boulder for 20 hours

Being a dog parent is no joke. Yes, you have a furry companion to brighten even your darkest pandemic day, but you also have to take care of this living, breathing divine fur creature not. Not only does it require 24 hours of work (and attention), but buying the right (and admit it, cute) consumables can also be incredibly expensive. Now that March 23rd Puppies Day and the growing number of pandemic puppies are on the rise, it’s a great opportunity to share the best products tested by three of Refinery29’s new dog moms. Updates from snacks to strings, toys, sweaters and CBD. This story all year round to tell you the best (and most amazing) essentials for a dog mom’s life. Before we start reviewing our essentials, we have three very good boys to thank. Freddie, a blue-eyed rescue mat that loves to destroy soft things. Handsome Lagotto Romagnolo who loves Lucca, salmon and water. Miso loves to watch reality TV crazy about blueberries. Read the best ones. Refinery29 will help you navigate this overwhelming world. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. Refinery29 may earn commissions if you purchase anything linked on this site. Shaya Taylor Collar “Shaya’s gorgeous Italian collars and strings are found in many celebrity spoiled puppies. My beloved punch, miso prefers the better, so see what the hype is. He had to look at his gorgeous Royal Blue Taylor color and the X-Small fits him beautifully. “— Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Writer Shaya The Taylor Collar-Cobalt Leather, $, Shaya Fable Available in ActiveSet “I felt like I hit the dog gold with this set. My dog ​​Freddie is a strong boy and likes to pull me across the sidewalk. But Magic Collar Leash is me Became the destination: I can wear it all over my body and walk him without pulling or wrapping a leash in my hand. He also loves the game (Yes, it’s called a game), and I’m pretty hilarious to see a sloppy puppy trying to find a way to get food out, so it’s funny for both of us, but it really is It’s also a great slow feeder. Even a fable wipe is a staple of my house. We live in Brooklyn and walk a ton so it’s imperative to wipe it well before he jumps into the furniture. “— Leora Yashari Available in Senior News Editor Fable Fable Active Set, $, FableKurgo Quantum 6-in-1 Dog Leash “I’m in Leash training. Lucca means walking can be very complicated. With Kurgo’s Quantum Leash, you have six different setups available, including a reliable carabina. In addition, there are some fun colors. ”— Morgan Baila, Editor-in-Chief, Chewy, kurgo Quantum 6 -in-1 Dog Leash, $, Available in Chewy, kurgoFrisco Planet Friendly Dog Poop Bags “I tried several different poop bags before landing on Chewy’s in-house brand Frisco. To buy There is no. Finding a bag that was environmentally friendly, biodegradable, and had a recyclable or recyclable core was very important to me. These comply with the bill. Best of all, I didn’t have a single. The bag will break or tear. The dog’s parents n situation who found themselves between the eyebrows of the code knows the struggle. — Available at Karina Frisco Refill Planet Friendly Dog Poop Bags, $, ChewyOutward Hound Fun Feeder “Like any other rescue puppy you care about, my dog ​​tends to think that meal time is race. But he can literally finish the kibble serving in less than two minutes. Impressed? No. I handed him this slow feeder from the Amazon because it made him sick several times. And it’s life-changing. Dreams. “— Available at LeoraOutward Hound Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl Slow Feeder Stop Bloat for Dogs, $, AmazonIcelandic + Cod Training Treats” Fair Warning: These Smells They smell fishy and a little funky, but it only proves how fresh they are. Simple and healthy fish after discovering that Lucca loves salmon. After looking for flavored treats, I found these treats. This ultra-clean treat company comes directly from Iceland and is 100% natural with no additives, preservatives or supplements. Plus, it’s air-dried. Omega 3 fatty acids in cod treats promote a healthy coat and skin. ”—Available at MorganIcelandic Plus Cod Fish Treats for Dogs, $, Hollywood Feed, Icelandic PlusPopulum Zen Pets Calming Hemp Oil“ Many Rescue Like puppies, Miso can feel anxious around other dogs and in the absence of me. Miso CBD, but this shade checked all my boxes: it’s human grade and detailed dosing Comes with steps and made with all natural ingredients. After distributing a small amount to my fur baby, he looked completely calm and happy-not a zombie-just like it. “— Karina Available at Populum Zen Pets Calming Hemp Oil, $, Populum Wild One Toy Kit “I’m always Wil I wanted a dOne product. Because they are so aesthetically pleasing and my dog ​​looks so cute as he walks through the streets of Brooklyn in monochrome blue. Harness and leash. But I was also impressed with the toy kit. These toys are the dream of a big tooth dog because they are durable, leave no dents and are easy to wipe off. My dog ​​especially likes anything. Comes with a rope. I? This set is our common favorite because he likes things that don’t tear. — Available on LeoraWild One Toy Kit, $, Little Beast Silver Linings Sweater “As an Asian-American woman, I love to support AAPI and women-founded businesses as much as possible. Based in NYC. Jisu Kim, Instagram. The design is quite different from what I’ve seen in the world of pet fashion and the quality is great. Miso’s spring style predictions? Nothing but the blue sky. “— KarinaLittle Beast Silver Linings Sweater , $, Available at Little BeastMalispree Dog WaterBottle “Almost every friend saw this water bottle pulled out at an outdoor restaurant, hiking trail, or beach and ordered this water bottle from Amazon-in a bowl. This is a must-have item for anyone taking a dog for a long time, as it’s easy to fill with water. ”—MorganAmazon, Malispree Portable Dog Water Bottle, $, Available in Amazon Finn Multivitamin“ All Dogs Like my mom, I want my puppy to have the best, longest, and happiest dog life ever. The important thing is joints, a shiny coat, digestion, and heart health. I’m also happy to give the miso these perfect bites that contain supporting ingredients. In addition, the miso is crazy about the taste, so I’ll jump for them right away can Open. ”— Available at KarinaFinn Multivitamin, $, FinnPaw CBD Peanut Butter Treats“ I was quite hesitant to give a new dog a CBD, but the amount of information this brand provides to me about all products I love them. Their website even has a certificate of analysis from the lab for all products. There are also CBD treats for dogs of different sizes, ages and needs. These easily fall apart and peanuts. The butter flavor is Freddie’s favorite. ”— Leora CBD Dog Treats 600 mg, $, Alpha Paw Dog Car S Available at afety Seat “My boyfriend has a car, so whenever we travel north, it’s become a habit to hold miso in his lap. But God is forbidden We had an accident and suddenly my dear child became a flying projectile. Enter your dog’s child seat — after hours of online research, we found one that was highly rated by Alpha Paw, but we couldn’t fully recommend it. Easy to set up, ridiculously comfortable and secure to your dog’s collar. On the other hand, depending on the size of the dog, it will allow space to move around the seat. — Available with Karina Alpha Paw Dog Car Safety Seat, $, Alpha Paw Monthly Barkbox Subscription “After taking Lucca home, the first thing I did was sign up for Barkbox. I’m in his rest of my life. Do you think you need a new toy every month for one dog? No. Do you think you need a new toy every month for one dog for the first 6 months in your new home? Absolutely. So far, there are four boxes, each with its own incredibly fascinating theme and nutritious tasty treats. Barkbox subscriptions give gifts to new dog parents in your life It’s also a fun idea. So see how happy he is. “— Available at MorganBarkbox Barkbox Subscription Box, $, BarkBox Like what you’re looking at? 