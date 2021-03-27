Is the COVID vaccine safe?Weighted by health professionals





Elmira, NY (WETM) – Health experts say they have never seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic in the history of modern medicine. Vaccine supply will soon exceed demand. As seen here at Twin Tiers, some vaccine providers have been unable to fill the clinic spot this week. This is partly due to vaccine repellent, but why is it important for the United States to reach herd immunity? What does that really mean? “If the pool of virus targets falls to lower levels, it will not spread. Well, protection means that vaccines can be protected, or antibodies and other immune responses that recover from COVID and reduce susceptibility to infection. Means one of two things that can be protected because of. ” Dr. John MooreSaid a professor of microbiology and immunology in Weil Cornell medicine. Due to the urgency of the health crisis and the number of volunteers in clinical trials, the vaccine was produced rapidly. Scientists say the vaccine wasn’t in a hurry, but rather it relies on years of research. “In fact, it took less than a year to develop these vaccines,” added Dr. Angela Branch, an associate professor at the University of Rochester. Scientists use data from previous vaccination efforts to inform them how this vaccine was made. Therefore, health experts believe that vaccines are safe. “The risk of getting COVID is very serious. The risk of one-millionth or one-tenth million vaccine side effects needs to be balanced with the benefits,” continued Dr. Moore. Despite the data and research, some Americans are still skeptical. “There are a significant percentage of people who say they don’t get the vaccine,” Dr. Moore added. “At COVID, it’s like a fear of the unknown. Whenever something new is introduced, it always makes you pause and think. I don’t think it’s necessarily a bad thing. It’s I think it’s a rational action, “said Dr. Branch. There are three vaccines approved in the United States, the fourth is in the middle. Moderna and Pfizer use messenger RNA to deliver genetic messages to cells to create proteins that fight potential COVID-19 infections. “It’s like building a house. How would you explain the blueprints to the contractor?” Dr. Branch added. Johnson & Johnson and Oxford AstraZeneca use traditional vaccine technology to create this protein immune response. Most of the vaccine elements, including mRNA messages, proteins, fats and sugars, have been eliminated from the body, leaving important genetic instructions. “Everything that makes up a vaccine can actually break down rapidly within a few hours,” continued Dr. Branch. Dr. Branch and Dr. Moore say the United States must achieve herd immunity in order to return to normal. To get there, 70 to 80 percent of the total population must be vaccinated to return to normal. “This not only makes you seriously ill and suffers the risk of dying from COVID, but also thinks about what’s best for our community and what’s best for our country,” Dr. Branch said. Concluded.

