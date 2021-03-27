COVID-19 cases die despite increased vaccination | News

Connect with us

Cases and deaths of COVID-19 are increasing in our area, despite the increasing number of vaccinated people.

The new cases are due to better testing and may be due to an increase in cases due to overcoming spring break.

Starting Monday, all Florida residents over the age of 40 are eligible for the vaccine. Then, on April 5th, all adults will be eligible.

The data provided by the Florida Department of Health on Friday is as follows:

In the seven days ending Thursday, March 25, Charlotte County reported 221 new cases. This increased by 61 cases from the previous week, but decreased from the beginning of this year, when more than 250 new cases were common per week.

To date, 11,169 residents and 186 non-residents have been virus-positive in the county.

Fifteen patients in Charlotte County were hospitalized primarily for COVID-19 as of Friday. This is about 55 fewer than in January, more than half the number of patients in February.

In Charlotte County, another COVID-19 death was due to a total of 389 people.

In the seven days ending Thursday, March 25, Sarasota County reported 564 new cases, an increase of 109 from the previous week. Two months ago, Sarasota County had more than 1,100 new cases each week. To date, the county had 27,529 residents and 1,384 non-residents were virus-positive.

As of 3:30 pm on Friday, there were 43 patients hospitalized primarily for COVID-19. In January, it was common to have 130 pandemic patients on a particular day.

The Ministry of Health reported 34 new deaths from COVID-19 in Sarasota County. To date, a total of 785 county residents have died from the virus.

The county reported 62 new cases, an increase of 12 from the previous week. So far, DeSoto County has 4,012 residents and 19 non-resident cases.

As of 3:30 pm on Friday, five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. There wasn’t last week.

The Ministry of Health reported three new deaths last week, bringing the total number of resident deaths to 82.

DeSoto County is stepping up its testing. On Friday, the Local Health Commission announced that it would offer tests at the Turner Center at 2250 NE Road St. Arcadia, four days a week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 8 am to 6 pm.

Reservations are possible, but not required.Move to www.curative.com.. When choosing a location online, be sure to select DeSoto County Kiosk. The test is free and everyone is welcome.

Mobile testing is available to anyone who wants to provide testing in their organization. For more information, call the DeSoto County Emergency Management Department (863-993-4831).

As of 3:30 pm on Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported that 3,004,403 people had completed the COVID-19 Shot Series. Of these, 2,801,951 completed the two-dose series and 202,452 received Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccination.

In Charlotte County, 74,568 people (or about 42.1% of the population) are vaccinated. A total of 35,836 people completed the series in the county, 32,289 were vaccinated twice, and 3,547 received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In Sarasota County, 168,619 people (or about 40.9% of the population) are vaccinated. Of the 82,054 people who completed the series, 78,010 were vaccinated twice and 4,044 were vaccinated once.

In DeSoto County, 7,008 people were vaccinated (or about 19.2% of the population), 3,182 completed the series, 3,086 were vaccinated twice, and 96 received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It was.

