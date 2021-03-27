10 Benefits of Inoculating COVID-19 Vaccine

There were several conspiracy theories about COVID-19 vaccination even before it was discovered. Most of those conspiracy theories arose from religious and social factors, as well as complete fake news.

Now that the vaccine is available in most countries, including Nigeria, there are concerns about the effectiveness of the vaccine, especially the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Blood coagulation after use.

But there is no reason to be afraid. The number of cases of blood clotting recorded was minimal. In addition, clinical trials conducted by the European Medicines Agency and the United States have shown that the vaccine is “safe and effective” and provides complete protection against the worst consequences of COVID-19 without causing serious side effects. It was. The vaccine is still being used again by countries that previously suspended it.

In fact, all vaccines approved for use worldwide, like other drugs, have undergone multiple phases of rigorous testing, analysis, and review, and are therefore tested and trusted. The COVID-19 clinical trial enrolled far more participants than other vaccine trials.

In addition, agencies such as the US Food and Drug Administration closely monitor the vaccine development process and test results to ensure efficacy and safety.

As part of the FDA’s formal process of determining whether a vaccine is officially approved, an expert consisting of independent healthcare professionals, microbiologists, chemists, biostatisticians, and other health professionals We also seek recommendations from interdisciplinary teams.

However, there are still concerns about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, and for those who are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, there are 10 reasons to consider vaccination.

To stop the pandemic

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wearing a face mask and keeping a social distance can reduce your chances of being exposed to the coronavirus or infecting others. It’s not enough.

According to the CDC website, the vaccine works with the immune system and is ready to fight the virus when exposed.

Authorities say the combination of vaccination and compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocol provides the best protection from COVID-19.

“To stop the pandemic, you need to use all the tools available,” says the CDC.

It helps to get infected with the virus

The COVID-19 vaccine has been evaluated in clinical trials and approved because studies have shown that the vaccine significantly reduces the chances of getting the virus.

Based on what has been proven about vaccines for other illnesses, the COVID-19 vaccine can help prevent serious illnesses, even if they are not infected with the virus. Vaccination may also protect people around you, especially those at high risk of serious illness due to COVID-19.

Michael Saag, a professor of medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Infectious Diseases, says the true value of a vaccine stands out more easily than if the vaccine failed to develop.

“We would have faced an explosive pandemic with no end,” says Saag. “It may continue to burn the population for another two to four years.”

He adds that the vaccine works with an almost unprecedented level of efficacy.

Side effects are usually mild and temporary

Experts at the University of Colorado Boulder Medical Services in the United States can show that side effects are normal (which may be more common after the second dose) and that the immune system has enhanced protection against the virus. It states that it is important.

However, many do not even experience side effects after vaccination. However, if you experience side effects, they are usually mild and disappear within a few days. Common side effects of vaccines include pain and swelling at the injection site, headache, chills, malaise, and fever.

Vaccines do not change DNA

One conspiracy theory that has arisen is that vaccination can alter human DNA. But that’s completely fake news.

Saag says these mRNA vaccines instruct our cells to make a harmless portion of what is called a spike protein. Peplomers are found on the surface of the virus.

“COVID-19 mRNA never enters the nucleus of a cell where DNA (genetic material) is stored. When an instruction enters a muscle cell, the cell uses them to make protein pieces, and then the cell. Breaks down the instructions and removes them, “he says.

“The cell then puts a piece of protein on its surface. The immune system discovers the protein, builds an immune response, and begins making antibodies to fight the infection. At the end of this process, our body Learned how to protect against future infections, “Sarg adds.

Professor Martin Mikaelis and Dr. Mark Wass of the University of Kent’s Department of Life Science in the United Kingdom also uncovered the theory that vaccines alter DNA.

“No vaccine interacts with our DNA, so it’s technically impossible to manipulate it,” they say.

Vaccines save lives

Alessand Russiani, an associate head of the Department of Life Sciences at the University of Portsmouth, UK, says things have come a long way since Edward Jenner first vaccinated boys against smallpox in 1796. I will.

The World Health Organization estimates that vaccination currently prevents the deaths of 2 to 3 million people each year.

Xiani said: “Smallpox, which claimed the lives of about 300 million people in the 20th century alone, has been completely eradicated thanks to the development and implementation of safe and effective vaccines.

“COVID-19 has also proven deadly to some people today. If you are at high risk of illness, vaccination can save your life.”

To protect and support medical services

Dr. Kunle Adedapo of Ibadan, a public health expert based in Oyo, said vaccination means a lifelong risk of infection. This reduces pressure on healthcare professionals and the healthcare system.

“When we relieve the pressure of healthcare professionals, they can devote their efforts, money and equipment to helping patients with unpreventable illnesses.

“Therefore, vaccination with COVID-19 helps in exactly the same way. It frees resources by reducing the number of cases and preventing further backlogs of other treatments,” Adedapo said on Saturday’s punch. Talk to.

Experts also say that if enough people are vaccinated against an infectious disease such as COVID-19, too few people will be infected and the spread of the infection can be effectively stopped. He says this is known as “herd immunity.”

“Achieving herd immunity means protecting even those who are probably unable to be vaccinated due to some medical condition,” says Adedapo.

To save time and money

Siani of the University of Portsmouth states that vaccines are widely recognized as one of the most time- and cost-effective medical interventions.

“It only takes a few minutes to get vaccinated and it’s very cheap (or free for many).

“On the other hand, getting an infectious disease means that you may be absent from school or work and may be charged a large amount of medical expenses,” he says.

To limit drug resistance

Antimicrobial resistance has been identified by the WHO as one of the 10 greatest threats to global health (as well as vaccine hesitation). Continued overuse of antibiotics and antivirals can make bacteria and viruses resistant to them, leading to the spread of untreatable infections.

Vaccination limits the development of drug-resistant bacteria and viruses because it can reduce the use of antibiotics and antivirals by preventing infection in the first place.

To bring society back to normal

Who isn’t tired of blockades and restrictions? Probably everyone.

However, in order for these measures to be lifted and society to return to normal, it is important to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the virus when it begins to fully interact.

According to medical experts, vaccines are the best and only way to get back to “normal” or near COVID-19.

It takes time to deploy the vaccine to everyone in the world, but even if people continue to follow safety precautions, every individual vaccinated is a step in the right direction.

In addition, Siani says another benefit of the COVID-19 vaccine is that it allows you to travel safely.

He states: “Travel to other countries exposes you to pathogens that are unfamiliar to your immune system. Getting the recommended vaccinations for your destination risks an emergency visit to your local hospital or the removal of unwanted bugs. You can enjoy your vacation without having to.

“Similarly, keeping the recommended vaccination schedule up-to-date protects vacation residents from infections that may otherwise be carried around. Therefore, the COVID-19 vaccine is deployed. As it may become essential for travel. ”

To protect future generations

Siani says that in history, humankind had to co-exist with many debilitating and life-threatening illnesses that are now rare thanks to childhood vaccination programs.

He states: “But the pandemic provides a dramatic example of the catastrophic global consequences a single disease can have in the absence of a vaccine.

“Today, protecting ourselves and our children from infectious diseases is an irreplaceable gift for future generations. By controlling our current illness, future people will live longer and healthier lives. You will be able to do it. ”

