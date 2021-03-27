Health
Vaccine leader Chile is working to increase Covid infection rates
Issuance:
Santiago (AFP)
Chile is the world leader in the coronavirus vaccination program and already has at least one vaccination in almost one-third of the population.
By Thursday, a small South American country surrounded by the Andes and the Pacific had given both single doses and 3.1 million doses to more than 6 million people, including those in the 1970s and above.
Yet that same day, the government blocked more than 80% of the country’s 19 million people.
Despite the promotion of vaccination, the number of cases in Chile is skyrocketing due to new viral variants that are more contagious and are thought to spread throughout the continent.
On Thursday, we passed 7,000 new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the second highest number recorded per day.
“These are phenomena that go in completely different directions,” Darwin Akna, chairman of the Chilean Intensive Care Society, told AFP.
President Sebastian Pinella has urged the country to make a “last effort,” and authorities hope that the promotion of vaccination will bear fruit next month.
Health Minister Enrique Paris said the blockade was “severe but necessary”, especially in Chile’s most populous metropolitan area of Santiago.
More than 950,000 Covid infections and more than 22,500 deaths have been recorded in the country.
-“More aggressive” waves-
Chile began vaccination of health care workers on December 24th, and from February 3rd, vaccinations were initially given to the general population aged 90 and over.
However, the general relaxation of national attitudes through vaccination campaigns and summer vacation, and the arrival of new viral variants have pushed up a new wave of infection.
“For the highest-risk people, we’re only receiving a second dose, so we don’t yet know the effect of the vaccine on the highest-risk people,” Acuna said.
He expects to see “a real impact on ICU bed requirements for the most at-risk people” in mid-April.
Medical officials say they have noticed differences in the identities of the people occupying the ICU bed since the first wave of the pandemic. The patient is young and ill.
“It seems more aggressive than last year. Some patients go straight to the ICU,” Hector Ugarte, chief physician of the adult critical patient unit at a hospital in the coastal city of Coquimbo, told AFP about oxygen.
The Ministry of Health said the age of people in need of hospital treatment has dropped “very”. Because the young man “did not pay attention”.
On Thursday, officials said they had found 45 Brazilian variants of the new coronavirus, which had already detected a British variant in February.
ICU beds also operate at 95% occupancy in locations like Coquimbo, 460 km north of Santiago.
Prior to March 2020, there were eight ICU beds, but now there are 38 beds, and this week 46 people needed treatment at the Covid-19 hospital.
-Optimism-
The government’s goal is to vaccinate 15 million people by June 30 to achieve the coveted “herd immunity” when a sufficient proportion of the population is resistant to pathogens and does not spread anywhere. Is to do.
By Thursday, authorities had given nearly 6.1 million people the first dose of either CoronaVac or Pfizer Shot in China.
Teachers, firefighters, chronic illnesses, journalists, public sector workers, pharmacy staff, and telecommunications employees have already received their first dose. Most healthcare professionals and two elderly people.
Despite the high infection rate, there are many optimistic views.
When residents and staff received their first vaccination in the first week of February at a retirement home in southern Chile, an outbreak of the coronavirus at the facility infected 70 people. The only death was an unvaccinated resident.
There is great hope in the hospital as well.
“Currently, 80% of our staff have been fully vaccinated for several weeks, so there’s one!” He added, calling it the “first great demonstration” of the effects of the vaccine.
© 2021 AFP
