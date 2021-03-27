Arizona confirmed two cases of South African coronavirus strains

Two new coronavirus mutants first detected in South Africa have been identified in Arizona, state health officials announced Friday.

B.1.351 COVID-19 variant Seems to spread faster From the original common strain of coronavirus. It was first detected in early October and first identified in the United States at the end of January.

Research is ongoing, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but currently approved vaccines appear to be effective against this mutant. According to the CDC, there is some evidence that one of the mutant mutations can affect the functioning of the antibody.

The CDC identifies multiple variants of the virus that are prevalent worldwide and nationwide, including the first variants detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil.

State health officials have previously identified cases in Arizona, the first variant identified in the United Kingdom and Brazil, which is also highly infectious.

“These variants appear to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may increase the number of cases of COVID-19,” said the CDC. “An increase in the number of cases will put more strain on medical resources, lead to more hospitalizations and potentially more deaths.”

Two B.1.351 cases were published by the Arizona Department of Health, the Maricopa County Public Health Department, and the Translational Genomics Institute (TGen).

State health officials said on Friday, “The virus is generally altered by mutations as it continues to spread, and new variants of the virus are expected to emerge over time. New variants appear and disappear. It can also happen, and new variants can emerge and prolong. ” In a written statement.

“The discovery of this variant in the state reminds Arizonas that they should be vaccinated with COVID-19 as soon as possible,” said an ADHS statement.

It is unknown how widespread this variant is in Arizona. The State Department of Health works with TGen, the Institute, and the CDC to monitor the epidemic.

As of Thursday CDC was reporting 266 B.1.351 variants in 29 US states. The Arizona case disclosed on Friday was not included in the latest national counts.

According to the CDC, the first mutant identified in South Africa shares some mutations with the first mutant identified in the United Kingdom. There is no evidence to suggest that the mutant has any effect on the severity of the disease in the infected person.

Other states for which B 1.351 has been identified include California, Colorado, and Texas. The number of CDC cases comes from sampling SARS-CoV-2 positive samples and may be endemic in the United States and may not match the number of states, territories, tribes, and municipalities. It does not represent the total number of cases of a B.1.351 strain. , CDC says.

The Arizona Department of Health recommends precautions to delay the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, physical distance, washing hands, and staying at home in case of illness. The more the coronavirus spreads in the community, the more it replicates and mutates.

Therefore, health officials say it is important to contain spreads with mitigation measures and vaccinations.

About 17% of Arizona’s population is vaccinated with COVID-19, and health professionals say more than 70% to reach a level of community immunity sufficient to prevent future outbreaks. It states that vaccination levels are needed.

On Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey lifted all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and removed the ability of local governments to enforce Mask’s obligations. The State Department of Health recommends that people wear masks when they are in public or have not yet been vaccinated.

