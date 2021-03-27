Health
UPMC doctors recommend early antibody treatment for covid patients
UPMC officials on Friday urged united efforts to promote covid-19 monoclonal antibody treatment and to seek treatment from covid-positive individuals at the highest risk of hospitalization and death.
Dr. Erin McCreeley, an infectious disease pharmacist, described the monoclonal antibody as “a copy of the antibody that seeks out the Covid virus and blocks it from infecting and replicating cells.”
“That is, in essence, we’re stepping into the virus in your immune system before it settles and causes havoc,” she said.
This treatment was first received an emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in November. Healthcare providers provide a single intravenous (IV) infusion to people over the age of 65, people aged 50 to 64 with certain chronic health conditions, and adolescents aged 12 to 17 with those conditions. You are allowed to give treatment.
Dr. Graham Snyder, medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology, said this was the same treatment given to former President Donald Trump when he was diagnosed with the virus.
According to McCreary, the system offers two treatments that use a combination of antibody therapies. Recent data have shown that it is more effective in the light of new mutants of the virus. One by Eli Lilly and Company and the other by Regeneron.
UPMC began providing monoclonal antibody therapy in December and has been administered to more than 1,000 patients. Data show that treated people are 70% less likely to be hospitalized or die of covid-19.
Dr. Don Yerry, Senior Medical Director and Chair of Emergency Medicine at UPMC, said:
At this point, Yealy said the system was trying to increase the number of people providing treatment and partnered with the Allegheny County Health Department and other healthcare systems to “disseminate information” about this option. I am.
Antibody treatment is available at 16 “fluid centers” throughout the system, including all UPMC hospitals. According to McCreary, the system is capable of injecting about 300 patients a week. The drug is free because it is provided by the federal government, Yealy said. UPMC’s health insurance exempts all other fees for its members, “many other insurance companies do exactly the same thing,” he said.
“If you qualify for monoclonal antibody treatment, I want to emphasize that your location is not a barrier,” McCreeley said. “We will help you access care.”
Monoclonal antibodies are ideally intended to be given within 10 days of a positive test result, immediately after a person is found to be covid-positive, before the symptoms become severe.
“You don’t really have to be ill to get monoclonal antibody therapy,” Yealy said. “In fact, I want to be treated as soon as possible, especially if the symptoms are mild. Waiting long simply limits the chances of profit.”
As infectious diseases increase in the community, doctors will promote treatment. Allegheny County on Friday recorded 586 new covid cases. This is the highest total per day recorded in two months. Snyder said the increased prevalence of covid variants contributed to the increase. On Wednesday, Dr. Debra Bogen, director of health at Allegheny County, said there were 33 cases of B117 variants identified in the county.
According to Snyder, the tendency for the virus to continue to mutate only underscores the need for additional treatment options such as antibodies.
“Vaccines may be adaptable to changing mutants. We must have a separate layer of protection,” Snyder said.
Meanwhile, the system has so far administered 297,000 doses of vaccine, 166,000 of which were given to individuals not affiliated with UPMC, Snyder said. Residents and long-term care facility staff received 11,054 doses.
According to Snyder, the system has received approximately 460,000 vaccine requests via an online scheduling tool and currently has 81,000 vaccines scheduled.
Teghan Simonton is a staff writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Te-Gang at 724-226-4680, [email protected] Or via Twitter ..
category:
Coronavirus | Health | Local | Region | Top Story
