Two times as many Coloradans as last year will be vaccinated with COVID-19, according to a new study – Burlington Record

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has released the latest vaccine poll. Comparing this study with the data from the previous survey in September 2020, we can see that there has been a significant change in Coloradans’ view of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The main highlights of the study included a significant change in the proportion of Coloradans interested in vaccination, with 88% of Coloradans showing potential vaccination from 66% in September. I am.

• In September, 32% of respondents said they would be vaccinated as soon as possible. Currently, 62% of Coloradans are already vaccinated (27%) or “will be vaccinated soon” [they] You can (35%). “

• In September, 34% of respondents said “wait and see” how well the vaccine works. Today, only 18% say “wait and see”.

・ In September, 34% of respondents answered that they would not be vaccinated. Currently, 8% will “get it, but only when needed” and 12% will “never get it”, including those who cannot get it medically.

• In addition, the data show significant changes between specific communities, such as:

* Hispanic women: In September, 22% said they would be vaccinated “as soon as possible”. Currently, 43% are already vaccinated or will be vaccinated as soon as possible.

* Hispanic men: In September, 35% said they would be vaccinated as soon as possible, but today it is 62%.

* Black Coloradans: In September, 24% said they would be vaccinated as soon as possible compared to 47% today.

* Young Coloradans aged 18-34: In September, 23% of young women said they would be vaccinated as soon as possible compared to 46% today. Young men went from 32% in September to 50% today.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, not only in clinical trials, but as evidenced by the fact that millions of people have already been vaccinated nationwide,” said the CDPHE Secretary-General. Jill Hansa Carrian said. “Hundreds of thousands of Coloradans have already signed up for vaccine reservations. As more and more Coloradans are vaccinated and more and more Coloradans are excited to be vaccinated, we Is much closer to returning to work or school, spending time with his family, and returning to a more normal life. “

The survey data is clear. Despite this progress, it is important to continue to emphasize the proven safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. Almost half (46%) of Coloradans ask if the vaccine protects them, and 42% ask why the vaccine is safe.

As part of Governor Police’s commitment to all vaccines, the state continues to increase access to vaccines and meet Colorado in the following ways:

· Coordinate community clinics to serve high-impact communities across more than 30 counties and the Denver Metro area, and plan even more. The goal is to vaccinate 70% of eligible residents of communities above the census district, which is densely populated with low-income and minority communities. The state works directly with community-based organizations, providers, local public health agencies, and tribes to set up events and ship doses directly to these census providers to bring lives to everyone. We are pursuing the governor’s goal of providing a salvage vaccine. I want it.

-Launching community vaccination sites in Larimer County, Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Commerce City, and Grand Junction. In the coming weeks, additional sites will be available online at the Ball Arena in Denver County. The six vaccines at all community vaccination sites are expected to be administered a total of 36,000 doses weekly throughout the program, with up to 6,000 doses per day at each site six days a week. This depends on the supply of vaccines provided to the state.

· Coordinating with United Way 211 and transportation to help Coloradans move without barriers or private cars. We are also working with the Colorado Department of Health Policy and Finance to identify people at home who are unable to attend a vaccine clinic with transportation support. In such cases, we work with a provider who can go to a person’s home to provide vaccinations.

• Promote the Champions for Vaccine Equity program to provide information on the safety and efficacy of vaccines to the colored community and leverage Promotoas, service providers, and crisis counselors to support vaccine literacy. This initiative aims to promote lasting dialogue on vaccines with structurally marginalized communities, especially color communities.

· Launch a 24-hour hotline 7 days a week that can be used to answer questions in multiple languages. The toll-free number is 1-877-COVAX CO (1-877-268-2926).

Kupersmit Research conducted a survey from February 17th to March 1st, 2021 and interviewed 810 participants online. By March 8, the company had conducted 93 more interviews with Black Coloradans and 75 telephone interviews with low-income people aged 65 and over across the state.

The state deliberately pursues fair access to vaccines and promotes educational campaigns for groups hesitating to vaccine, and progress is being made on this issue.

Vaccine information is available at covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine or in Spanish at covid19.colorado.gov/vacuna. Visit covid19.colorado.gov for the latest information in English and Spanish.