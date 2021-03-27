Experts answer common questions about COVID-19 vaccine | Local news

The distribution of vaccinations throughout the United States has already provided millions of Americans with protection against COVID-19.
Others continue to hesitate to vaccinate for a variety of reasons.
The virtual event, held Thursday via Facebook Live, aims to dispel false information about the COVID-19 vaccine and answer many questions.
Links, Inc. Local chapters have partnered with the South East Georgia Health System and the Public Health Service to organize a panel of experts with information on vaccines, viruses, and the overall pandemic damage to people’s physical and mental health. ..
The forum, entitled “Real Talk: A Vaccination Conversation,” featured a panel that included Dr. Stephen Mosher, an infectious disease specialist at South East Georgia Physician Associates. Katrina Howard, an outreach and education specialist in the local health sector. Behavior therapy expert Janel Holland.
A common concern for many who are hesitant to get the vaccine is that the development process is in a hurry, said Dr. Saloi Morris, program manager for the Coastal Health District, who moderated the discussion.
“What can you say about the vaccine development process?” She asked. “And talk specifically about the Emergency Use Authorization and what it really means.”
The much longer process of standards used by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve new drugs has been shortened by emergency permits, but Mosher has enabled record-breaking rapid development of multiple COVIDs globally. 19 vaccines that said it was a collaboration and removal of the red tape barrier.
“Many of these technologies we use in these vaccines are not new,” he said. “They have been researched for decades … I think they’ve proved how quickly everyone works together to solve a problem. Like any other project. If people work together. , You can do it in a tenth of the time. “
Another frequently asked question is whether people who are already infected with COVID-19 need to be vaccinated. The answer is yes.
“The immunological boost from the vaccine has actually been shown to be significantly higher than in the case of natural infections,” Mosher said. “There are some circulating variants that mean that viral mutations are circulating around the world, and we don’t know what will come next in the area. At this point, vaccines are far more protective against these mutants, although they do not always provide excellent protection against new mutants. “
Holland recommended that anyone worried about vaccination should first consult their healthcare provider for more information. She also advised them to monitor their own general well-being and the well-being of their loved ones, as the pandemic had a disastrous impact on the mental health of some.
“If you find that they are having a hard time dealing with it, ask for help,” she said. “There are a lot of great clinicians in our community who are willing to help you deal with it. If you’re just worried about pandemic stress or vaccination, many of us are available.”
People with certain conditions may be wary of vaccines. Morris asked about pregnant women and women with a history of anaphylactic shock or allergies.
Pregnant women should discuss vaccination with their doctors, Mosher said, but vaccination is likely to be in their best health interests.
Also, anyone who has had a severe anaphylactic response to the vaccine in the past should first check with their doctor.
“It needs to be discussed with your doctor to find out more about what a vaccine is and what its ingredients are,” Mosher said. “… For severe reactions to anaphylaxis and other foods, latex and drugs, vaccination is perfectly fine.”
As more people get vaccinated, they also share the side effects they immediately felt. Mosher advised unvaccinated people not to be afraid of these side effects. Symptoms other than arm pain, malaise, and headaches are extremely rare.
If there is a more serious reaction, everyone vaccinated will be asked to wait onsite for at least 15 minutes.
“When we weigh the risks and benefits of hospitalization, serious illness, and even death, I’ve seen these patients every day for the past year, so vaccination is very easy. I think, “Moscher said.
He said the vaccine is effective in protecting both those who get it and those around it. According to a recent study, 97% of vaccinated people do not develop the virus severely, require hospitalization, or die of COVID-19-related symptoms.
Vaccines are also asymptomatic and reduce the risk of spreading the virus to vulnerable people, Mosher said.
Morris asked Howard what the health sector did to ensure fair distribution of vaccines, regardless of race or socio-economic background.
“The coastal health district was very intentional about providing vaccinations in our non-traditional environment,” Howard said.
These outreach events took place at Howard Coffin Park and Selden Park in Brunswick. Upcoming events will take place on April 6th from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm at Selden Park and April 24th from 9am to 2pm at Woodbine’s Evergreen Baptist Church. Both clinics offer Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines.
Glynn County Health Department, Southeast Georgia Health System, Coastal Community Health Services, and other local partners provide vaccines in Glynn County.All locations are listed online covid19.gachd.org/vaccine..
People don’t have to pay to get the vaccine, according to Howard.The easiest way to get it is to set up a reservation online covid19.gachd.org/vaccine Or call 912-230-5506.
And Howard recommended that all people over the age of 16 in Georgia be vaccinated as of this week who are eligible to be vaccinated.
“I was a little hesitant when I learned about vaccines,” she said. “But I was vaccinated. I was vaccinated for my family. I am a mother and take care of my mother, so I was vaccinated for the first time in my family. And I think my vaccination encouraged everyone else to get vaccinated. “