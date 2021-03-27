Health official King County says the 4th coronavirus wave may be here





The Seattle-King County coronavirus trend is heading in the wrong direction, with new increases in cases and hospitalization of young people, suggesting the possibility of the beginning of an unwelcome fourth wave.

County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin hosted a weekly COVID-19 briefing on Friday, detailing the latest concerns and updating his viral “prediction” over the next few weeks. .. “Last week’s forecast was almost clear with storm clouds on the horizon,” Duchin said. “It’s raining this week. We expect unseasonable stormy weather from now on.”

After a steady decline in weeks from the massive third wave of infectious diseases in the fall and winter, Duchin said progress stopped suddenly in mid-February and shifted to growth in early March. .. Over the past week, the county’s 14-day case rate by population has increased by 18% due to a 43% surge in live daily numbers. Overall, the number of cases is highest in southern and southeastern King County, including the cities of Covington, Inam Claw, Auburn, Kent, and Federal Way.

Relation: Health leaders call attention as familiar warning signs appear According to Duchin, infection is increasing in all age groups under the age of 75, the highest rate among those aged 18-24. One of the bright spots is that the oldest adult in King County is now widely vaccinated, reducing the rate of new illnesses by 83% since early February.

“Fortunately, despite the increase in COVID-19 infections, the oldest and most vulnerable adults are now largely protected by vaccination, which is expected in the absence of vaccine. You can significantly reduce the number of hospitalizations than you do. Health officials are concerned about the increasing hospitalizations among young people, despite improvements in high-risk adults.

“It’s important to prevent COVID-19 in all age groups, not just the elderly,” says Duchin. “According to the National Institutes of Health, many patients with COVID-19 continue to experience symptoms even after recovering from their initial illness, often referred to as” long COVIDs, “and they are malaise. , Shortness of breath, etc. Dyspnea, brain fog, sleep disorders, fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, anxiety, depression … and they last for months and can range from mild to incapacitated. “ Health officials continue to be concerned about the increasing prevalence of more contagious and potentially more serious variants, including the UK-linked B.1.1.7 variant. Two of concern variants, B.1.427 and B.1.429, first detected in California, are currently in King County, and about 200 cases have already been confirmed by sequencing, Duchin said. Easier-spreading stocks could cause real problems in the coming weeks as Washington reopens. “It is important to note that these increases occurred before the transition to Phase 3. This will further increase the activities and opportunities for the dissemination of COVID-19,” Duchin said. Stated. “I think it’s quite possible that we’re seeing the beginning of the fourth wave. What I can’t predict is how big it will be and how much damage it will do.” Relation: 46 prisoners catch coronavirus in a new outbreak in Seattle prison In late January, when King County reached its second reopening phase, Duchin warned that the state was “moving forward on a lake that didn’t know the thickness of the ice.” Now he says, we’re about to find out. “Under the combined weight of more contagious variants and more activity, it looks like it’s starting to crack a bit under us,” Duchin said. “Whether we go through the ice or skate safely to avoid danger depends on what we do and what we do as a community over the next few weeks.” Duchin said the next six weeks will be important as a larger population of young adults are waiting for vaccinations and variants are looking for ways to spread to unvaccinated groups. “It will take a few more weeks of serious effort to make this successful,” Duchin said. “The light at the end of the tunnel cannot blind us. If given early and relaxed, it will increase preventable illness and suffering. COVID-19 has become a vaccine-preventable illness. Be vigilant. Until more people can get the vaccine. ” Relation: One million people have been completely vaccinated in Washington.3 million doses given In King County, vaccination efforts continue to improve, despite the relatively stable supply from the federal government. According to the latest county data, approximately 600,000 inhabitants receive at least one dose, or 33 percent of those over the age of 16. About 18 percent of the county is fully vaccinated. In the elderly, 87% of people over the age of 75 receive a single dose, and 82% of people between the ages of 65 and 74 receive a single dose. The county also finds benefits in bridging geographical and racial disparities. According to Duchin, all regions of the county exceed the benchmark of 70% of people over the age of 65, and the same is true for most racial and ethnic groups. However, as a Washington vaccine eligibility Expanded on March 31, Duchin expects a significant supply gap. In the next phase, authorities expect 430,000 King County residents to qualify for new qualifications. The county estimates that 1.2 million residents would need reservations if added to those who are already qualified but still need the first dose. At the same time, next week’s initial dose could fall within the range of 50,000 doses. “That means you can get one initial dose for every 10 eligible residents who haven’t started vaccination,” Duchin said. “We are asking [for] Everyone’s patience and understanding. We are working to deliver doses to the community as soon as possible from federal supplies. Shipments are expected to increase significantly during April, according to Duchin, and the county is ready to expand its distribution activities as soon as it occurs. Until then, Duchin said everyone needs to remain loyal to proven precautions such as: Wear a well-made, snug-fitting face mask outside the home.

Limit activities with unvaccinated people outside the home.

Avoid crowded and crowded indoor spaces.

Improves workplace and corporate ventilation.

Avoid unnecessary trips and trips, as many countries have similar increases in infections and more diverse cases. “The virus is aiming for a resurgence more than ever,” Duchin said. “In King County, of all people, the twelve should know better than anyone that we don’t celebrate before we enter the end zone. Now we need to remember that.”

