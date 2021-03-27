Health
Healthcare Professionals Strengthen Safety Message Despite Vaccine Hesitation Among Certain Utah Minorities
Salt Lake City — Vaccines Now Available All Utahns 16+However, local authorities have noticed vaccine hesitation among certain minorities. A Salt Lake woman decided to get vaccinated after overcoming some of her initial concerns.
There are many exciting reasons for the Ocampo family.One of the reasons is the addition of the three-month-old puppy Luna, and Anna’s recent COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Vaccination is different. However, choosing to be vaccinated was not an easy decision for her.
“It has regained fear since the first hit of COVID,” Ocampo said. “You just don’t know what to expect.”
Anna was hesitant to vaccinate between false information about social media and disappointment from her family. “By seeing and hearing it every day, I started to think it might be true, and that made me doubt it,” she said on Facebook about negative comments and myths.
“They were like,’Do you really want to get it?’ You know, like my decision, make me suspicious,” she said.
Marco Verdeja, a community health specialist at Intermountain Healthcare, states that such issues are barriers to access. Some groups.
“There are many access barriers we have seen, along with the language barrier and the misconceptions associated with the lack of access to the correct information, probably due to the lack of direct access to that information,” Verdeja explained. “It takes time to translate that information into Spanish, and that delay can lead to distrust. Historically, this particular group has a history of immigration status that can lead to fear. There is already distrust because of the trauma.
“In the case of Hispanics, a national survey shows that hesitation about vaccines is higher than the average person, about 10 points,” Verdeja said. Recent research..
Verdeja said this is especially true for young Latino demographics. Verdeja emphasizes the notion that “due to age, you may feel that you don’t need it now, but by protecting yourself, you are actually protecting everyone around you.” ..
He said this was especially important in multi-generational homes.
“I have a big family, so the rally is big for us,” Ocamp said.
After investigating, Ocampo eventually decided to fire, even though he was already infected with the virus. “I can’t even explain the pain I experienced,” she detailed the month-long stomach pain she fought after getting COVID-19.
Her interaction with the patient at the LDS Hospital as a food and nutrition service supervisor played a role with her desire to protect her extended family. “It was a big deal for me-my family, and that’s the main reason I decided to do it,” Ocampo said.
Her oldest child, Eliza, has a horseshoe kidney, which increases her risk. Ocampo wanted to do everything he could to protect the people around him. “I will mainly think about my daughter and how it affects her,” she said.
Ocampo said he had only experienced arm pain after being vaccinated by a health care colleague in December. “Do your research. If you have any doubts, talk to your doctor,” she said.
“I also wanted my family to look afraid to live, and if I could, they could,” she said. “And if I need to show them first, and why not?”
Vaccination can give Ocampo a lot of peace of mind knowing that he can interact with others and not have to worry about exposing anyone to the virus or to himself. I was able to do it.
“I’m very happy to have been vaccinated so that we can show them that we’re okay. We can overcome this together,” she added.
Ocampo looks forward to enjoying a normal life with the children again. “Whatever I missed last year, I want to regain that time this year,” she said.
Verjado said the vaccine is inexpensive even if someone is uninsured and can be used by anyone regardless of immigrant status. “These are also the barriers we sometimes hear, so these are the ones you don’t have to worry about with vaccines and you can easily get them,” he confirmed. ..
To register online in Spanish, please visit: Utah Health Department Or Intermountainhealthcare.com, Or call the Coronavirus Hotline at 1-800-456-7707.
Photo
Related article
More stories you may be interested in
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]