COVID-19 in the community





The following is the number of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recovery and deaths recorded in Union County, Arkansas, the United States, and the world on March 26, 2021. In addition, information on local and state tests, hospitalizations, and vaccines is provided. Data were collected from the Arkansas Department of Health in Union County and Arkansas, and Johns Hopkins University in the United States and around the world. Union County 3,911 cases (+2) 2,905 confirmed, 1,006 possible 13 active cases (+1) 9 confirmed cases, 4 possible cases 3,788 recovery (+0) 109 people died (+1) 31,375 tests were conducted 27,464 negative test results In the hospital area in the southwestern part of the state where Union County is located, 13 people were admitted for COVID-19 Friday, including two in the intensive care unit and one on ventilator support. By Friday afternoon, a total of 112,939 COVID vaccines had been administered in the southwestern hospital area. ADH reported that 11% of the region’s population was partially vaccinated on Friday and 12.3% was fully vaccinated. Arkansas 329,695 cases (+184) 258,881 confirmed cases, 70,814 possible cases 2,061 active cases (-34) 1,370 confirmed cases, 691 possible cases 322,008 recovery (+206) 5,583 deaths (+12) 3,354,446 tests performed 3,011,791 Negative test results 176 people were hospitalized. 71 in ICU; 32 on ventilator support 1,056,387 vaccinations 371,359 Arkansas were completely vaccinated America 30,137,807 547,812 people died world 125,873,865 cases 71,322,814 collections 2,761,499 people died

