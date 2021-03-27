Wisconsin health authorities monitor various case numbers “very, very carefully.”





DHS launches a web page containing variant data Madarin O’Neill Posted: Posted Has been updated: Madison, Wisconsin – A year ago, a coronavirus pandemic upset everyone’s lives. Now the coronavirus is re-inverting the script in the form of a variant. In states such as Michigan, Minnesota, and Florida, there is a significant increase in various cases. This week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Launched a new web page containing data specific to coronavirus mutants in the state..On Friday, the DHS reported First case of the third mutant strain, P.1, This originated from Brazil. DHS and laboratory partners have detected a new mutant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in Wisconsin … Contributor Wisconsin Health Services Department on Friday, March 26, 2021 Case B.1.1.7 variant from the UK And that B.1.351 from South Africa It was already reported in the state. As of Friday afternoon, Wisconsin identified 78 British variants and 2 South African variants. This is only a small fraction of the actual number of variant cases across the state. A small portion of coronavirus samples undergo genomic sequencing to determine if they are mutants. In Dane County About 5% of the samples are sequenced.. “This is more than most other places in Wisconsin,” said Brittany Grogan, a data analyst at Public Health Madison & Dane County. She said less than 20 cases have been identified as mutants in Dane County and are estimated to account for 1-24% of all cases, although the exact range is difficult to obtain. PHMDC reports that variants are currently unlikely to predominate in the county.. However, as they become more common, the threshold for herd immunity within the county can rise, and thus we can see how quickly the restrictions are relaxed. “We know that B.1.1.7 is particularly susceptible to infection,” Grogan said. “There are some concerns that case fatality rates can also increase slightly.” “We know that these variants are particularly infectious, and we see young people suffering from higher levels of infection,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dyck. I did. “So we are watching the number of cases very carefully.” Grogan said the variants are likely to continue to grow as long as COVID-19 is present. In other words, everyone needs to take the same precautions, such as distance and masking. DHS is careful about spring break trips. “I don’t want to bring into Wisconsin a variant that could spread to other people who are still vulnerable,” said Willems van Dyck. “We need to raise these vaccine levels a bit before we risk bringing further illnesses into our condition, which increases the risk for those who have not yet been vaccinated.” It’s unclear how effective the vaccine is against mutants, but Grogan said it is likely to still provide adequate protection. “Almost 90% of the population is 65 years of age or older and has been vaccinated at least once, so even a high proportion of B.1.1.7 in the community can lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths. No, “Grogan said. DHS is working with the Wisconsin Institute of Health and other partners to extend the sequence and identify variants. Copyright 2021 by channel 3000. All rights are reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.







