“We are competing” to vaccinate residents of Riverside County





Riverside County, CA — A major challenge currently facing riverside county health authorities in the fight against COVID-19 is that eligible people will be vaccinated, especially as state regulations are relaxed. Is to guarantee that.

Dr. Jeffrey Leon of the Riverside County Public Health Department said at a press conference on Friday that “we are competing” to vaccinate as many people as possible. Last week, more Riverside County businesses / sectors reopened. This trend is expected to continue in the coming weeks. However, the more people you mix, the more likely you are to spread the coronavirus, and the more likely you are to mutate or mutate a new virus.

“The worry is that if we go that route, we may end up with a virus that is less susceptible to the vaccine,” Leung said. Herd immunity requires at least 70 percent of the population to be immunized against the virus, Leung said. Only 15.3% of counties over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated, according to Friday data from the Riverside University Health System.

“Across the United States … COVID-19 is a major cause of death,” Leung said. Mass vaccination will change that. According to Leung, an individual’s decision to vaccinate can affect others to keep up. “When one person is vaccinated, in fact, people in direct and secondary circles are also more likely to be vaccinated,” he said.

RUHS reported on Friday that 924,974 vaccinations had been given to county residents, but hundreds of vaccination appointments remained available throughout the region. People over the age of 16 who are accompanied by a qualified family member to book a vaccination can also be vaccinated. Qualification guidelines have also been expanded to include more workers, people over the age of 65, and people with health and disabilities. (See qualification list Here.. )

In addition, after April 1st, people over the age of 50 will be vaccinated. From April 15th, the age limit will be extended to residents 16 years and older. The goal is to get the vaccine 4-7 days after it is accepted by the county. The doctor petitioned. “I know I have loved ones, family, friends and colleagues and are currently in one of the eligible categories, but if I haven’t been vaccinated, I make every effort to convince them. It is advisable to do it, to do it, “he said. You can access the portal for vaccination bookings on county-operated sites and other sites in the following ways: www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.. If you need help, you can also call the county’s 211 helpline. Updated COVID-19 numbers for Riverside County The number of coronavirus patients in Riverside County hospitals fell again on Friday, but the number of intensive care units increased slightly, health officials reported, and 34 newly recorded virus-related deaths. did. According to RUHS, the number of COVID-positive patients in hospitals throughout the county was 136 on Friday, a decrease of 7 from Thursday. This figure includes 33 ICU patients, one more than the previous day. The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the public health recording period in March 2020 increased by 124 from Thursday to 293,831. A total of 4,248 deaths from virus-related complications have been recorded in the last 12 months, RUHS officials said. The number of deaths is a follow-up indicator due to the delay in processing death certificates.

