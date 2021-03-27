Prophecy of Collapse: How the Brazilian Covid-19 Outbreak Overwhelmed Hospitals





The virus has killed more than 300,000 people in Brazil. Its epidemic is underpinned by highly contagious variants, political conflicts, and distrust of science. Porto Alegre, Brazil — Patients are much sick and younger than before and have begun to arrive at hospitals in Porto Alegre. The funeral hall was steadily growing in business while doctors and nurses were exhausted. Appealed To February for blockade To save lives. But Sebastião Melo, the mayor of Porto Alegre, argued that he had a greater obligation. “Align your life so that we can save the economy,” he said. Melo appealed Became a member of him in late February. Today, Porto Alegre, a prosperous city in southern Brazil, is at the heart of a phenomenal collapse of Brazil’s healthcare system. The crisis was foretold. More than a year after the pandemic, deaths in Brazil peaked, enabling highly contagious variants of the coronavirus through political dysfunction, widespread complacency, and conspiracy theories. , Dominating the country. The country, where leader Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat of the virus, is now reporting more new cases and deaths than any other country in the world.

Ana de Remos, Secretary-General of Doctors Without Borders in Brazil, said: “And you can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

On Wednesday, the country surpassed the deaths of approximately 300,000 Covid-19s. 125 Brazilians who succumbed to illness Hourly. Health authorities in public and private hospitals were struggling to expand critical care units, stock up on diminished oxygen supplies, and procure rare intubation sedatives sold with exponential markup. Intensive care units in 16 of the 26 states of the capital Brasilia and Brazil have reported a serious shortage of less than 10% of beds available, and many are experiencing an increase in infection (as such). The situation is considered dire when 90% of the beds are full).

In the state of Rio Grande do Sul, including Porto Alegre, the waiting list for beds in the intensive care unit has doubled in the last two weeks to 240 critically ill patients. The emergency room at Hospital Restinga e Extremo Sul, one of Porto Alegre’s main medical facilities, is a crammed Covid ward where many patients are treated in chairs due to the lack of free beds. .. Last week, the military built a tent field hospital outside the front door, but hospital officials said the additional bed space was of little use to medical staff extending beyond that limit.

“The entire system is on the verge of collapse,” said Paul Fernando Scolari, director of the hospital. “People are in desperate need of treatment and are coming with more serious symptoms, lower oxygen levels.” Collapse is a complete failure for a country that has been in the last few decades Models of other developing countries, Has a reputation for promoting agile and creative solutions to the medical crisis, such as the proliferation of HIV infection and the outbreak of Zika fever. Last year, Melo, who campaigned to lift all pandemic regulations in the city, said the blockade would starve people.

“Forty percent of our economy, our workforce is informal,” he said in an interview. “They are people who need to go out and work to eat something at night.” President Bolsonaro continues to promote ineffective and potentially dangerous drugs to treat the disease, but the blockade is unacceptable in countries where so many people live in poverty. Stated. Several Brazilian states have ordered business outages in recent weeks, but without a strict blockade. Some of Porto Alegre’s presidential supporters recently stopped outside the hospital and organized a caravan to blow up their horns while inside the Covid Ward, protesting the closure of the business.

Epidemiologists say Brazil could have avoided an additional blockade if the government promoted the use of masks and social distance and actively negotiated access to the vaccine under development last year. .. Has been updated March 27, 2021 9:36 am EST Instead, Bolsonaro, a close ally of former President Donald J. Trump, called Covid-19 a “slight flu” and encouraged a large number of people by supporting antimalarial and antiparasitic drugs. It created a false sense of security among supporters. — Inconsistent with top health authorities who warned that it would not work.

Last year, Mr. Bolsonaro’s government approved the provision of tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccines provided by Pfizer.Then the president Congratulations on the retreat of CoronaVac in clinical trials. The Chinese-made vaccine, which Brazil has become heavily dependent on, joked that pharmaceutical companies would not be liable if the people who got the newly developed vaccine turned into crocodiles. Natalia Pasternak, a microbiologist in São Paulo, said: “The government initially opposed the threat of a pandemic, then the need for preventative measures, and then opposed science by promoting miraculous cures.” It confuses the population, which makes people on the street. It means that I felt it was safe to go out. “ The 63-year-old retired shoemaker Teresinha Bucks, who lives in a municipality outside Porto Alegre, has been very careful and adventurous only when needed over the past year, said his nephew Henrique Machad. .. However, her 44-year-old son, a security guard who was tasked with measuring the temperature of people entering the medical facility, apparently brought the virus home earlier this month. Bucks, who was healthy, was taken to the hospital on March 13 after he began to have difficulty breathing. She was treated with oxygen and IV in the overflowing wing corridor because she couldn’t afford a bed. She died three days later. “My aunt wasn’t given the right to fight for her life,” said pharmacist Machad, 29. “She was left in the hallway.”

Her body was one of the scores that made March the busiest month ever at a funeral home owned by her family friend Guarashi Machad. Machad said he sat in his office last afternoon and was impressed with the number of young Covid-19 patients brought to his facility in a casket in the past few weeks. Still, Machad, 64, who removed his face mask during the interview, said he was opposed to the blockade and closure of the business. From the beginning, he said he was confident that the virus was created by China and could sell medicines around the world and ultimately develop a profitable vaccine. When infected with Covid-19 last June, Machad said he had taken hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug defended by the president. Machado is eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil in the coming weeks.. But Machad said he couldn’t get the vaccine even if he was “beaten with a stick,” and said he recently read online that the vaccine was more deadly than the virus.

Such conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 vaccine are widespread on social media such as WhatsApp and Facebook. A recent poll by IPEC found that 46% of respondents believed in at least one widespread falsehood about vaccines.

Distrust of vaccines and science is new in Brazil and a dangerous feature of the Bolsonaro era, said Dr. Miguel Nicolelis, a Brazilian neurologist at Duke University who headed the Coronavirus Countermeasures Headquarters in the northeastern part of the country last year. .. “In Brazil, people listen when the President of the Republic speaks,” said Dr. Nicoleris. “There was no anti-vaccine movement in Brazil.” However, many hardcore supporters of Mr. Bolsonaro, who holds about 30% of voters’ support, claim that the president’s instinct for a pandemic is sound. Firefighter Gerald Testa Monteiro, a retired firefighter in Porto Alegre, sang the president’s praise as he was preparing to bury his sister Maria de Lourdes Colpasque, 70, who died last week in Covid-19. It was.

In recent months, Monteiro said he started taking Antiparasitic drug ivermectin As a precautionary measure. This drug is part of the so-called Covid kit, Antibiotics azithromycin And that Antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine. Bolsonaro’s Ministry of Health has approved their use. Leading medical experts in Brazil, the United States and Europe have stated that these drugs are ineffective in treating Covid-19 and can cause serious side effects such as kidney failure. “Lie,” 63-year-old Monteiro talked about the scientific consensus on the Covid kit. “There are so many lies and myths.” He said medical professionals hampered Bolsonaro’s plan to curb the pandemic by refusing to prescribe these drugs more resolutely in the early stages of the disease. “There was one solution: listen to the president,” he said. “When people choose a leader, it’s because they trust him.” Nurse Claudia Franco said distrust and denial, and a caravan of Bolsonaro supporters blowing a horn outside the hospital to protest pandemic restrictions overwhelms medical professionals who lost their colleagues to the virus and suicide He said he was doing it. Rio Grande do Sul union. “People are in such a denial,” said Franco, who cares for Covid-19 patients. “The reality we are today is that everyone does not have enough respiratory organs and everyone does not have oxygen.” Ernesto Londoño reported from Porto Alegre. Letícia Casado reported from Brasilia.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos