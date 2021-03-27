Iowa reports an additional 8 COVID-19 deaths and 531 confirmed coronavirus cases





The Iowa Public Health Service reported on Saturday eight more COVID-19 deaths and an additional 531 confirmed coronavirus infections. At 10 am on Saturday, the state reported 5,716 COVID-19-related deaths, according to state reports. website.. COVID-19 is a disease caused by the coronavirus. The state reported that there were 349,140 confirmed cases of coronavirus. According to the state, the total number of people tested for the virus was 1,628,836. Iowa’s latest coronavirus count Latest data on Saturday at 10am compared to Friday at 10am: Confirmed cases: 349,140, ​​531 increase

Deaths: 5,716, 8 more

Total tested: 1,628,836

Total recovered: 331,268

State-wide 14-day positive rate: 4.3% The story continues below. How many Iowans have been vaccinated with COVID-19? With the expansion of priority groups in Iowa, more and more, including all Iowa aged 65 and over (the most vulnerable age group for serious COVID-19 illness and death) and people in specific occupations. People are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccine dose administered: 1,396,382

Individuals receiving initial dose: 346,319

Individuals receiving a second dose: 506,570 *

Single vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) Individuals vaccinated: 36,623 * Individuals who received the second dose are not included in the first dose. Iowa COVID-19 Vaccine Details: The story continues below. How many Iowans are hospitalized with COVID-19? Coronavirus hospitalizations in Iowa surged in mid-November, resulting in more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases in hospitals throughout the state. At that time, there were nearly 300 COVID-19 patients in the intensive unit. In the months since then, hospitalizations have declined and are at pre-surge levels. Hospitalization: decreased from 201 and 207

ICU patients: 43, down from 46

Patients using ventilator: 33, decreased from 38

