Health
70% decrease in ICU Covid patients from peak
There are 64 Covid-19 patients in the intensive care unit (down 2 from last night), the lowest number since January 2, when 56 patients received critical care.
Since the peak of 221 people on January 24, the number of people in the ICU suffering from this disease has now declined by more than two-thirds (70%).
Compared to 2,020 cases on January 18, 304 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the hospital, a decrease of almost 85%.
Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reed said in a Twitter post that the numbers were “thankfully” down.
But he warned that this was happening “slower than we all wanted.”
Reed said the Dublin hospital has the largest number of Covid-19 patients in the ward. “We all want to keep this trend going and avoid the tides going against us again,” he added.
Thankfully # COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Patients in hospitals (304) and ICUs (66) continue to decline, albeit later than we all hope. Dublin hospitals are still the best. We all want to keep this trend going and avoid the tides going against us again. @HSELive
— Paul Reed (@paulreiddublin) March 27, 2021
yesterday, An additional 20 Covid-related deaths were notified to the Ministry of Health with 584 cases of new illness...
Meanwhile, infectious disease expert Professor Mary Hogan said, “Think before you travel,” because 40-50% of people infected with the Covid-19 virus show no symptoms during the Easter holidays. I urged people.
Professor Hogan told RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor program that “the last thing we need” is for people to move around the country and infect less populated rural areas.
She urged people to “just wait” for the vaccine to become more widely available, rather than risking infecting vulnerable people in the areas they may travel to.
Covid-19 vaccination is set to exceed the 750,000 mark this weekend as it continues to roll out at GP-operated vaccination hubs at Munster Institute of Technology in Cork and Marlin Park in Galway.
The latest figures show that by Wednesday, March 23, a total of 732,678 vaccines had been administered. These include 529,984 first doses and 202,694 second doses.
This week alone, by Thursday, about 76,000 doses had been given.
That figure includes about 23,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which was suppressed by the European Medicines Agency’s safety check last week.
There were even more vaccinations yesterday, with 2,000 people over the age of 75 scheduled to be vaccinated by the GP at the Cork and Galway centers this weekend.
Five temporary walk-in Covid-19 test centers for asymptomatic people will operate throughout the weekend in Dublin’s Grangegorman, Blanchardstown, Irishtown, Tallaght, and CoOffaly’s Tullamore.
Of the 1,700 people tested at these centers on Thursday, 1.34% were virus-positive.
This is a billion doses per year at the controversial AstraZeneca facility in Harix, the Netherlands, which can supply 5 million vaccines a month, and the Pfizer-BioNTech plant in Marburg, Germany. Because I was aiming for. Approved by the European Medicines Agency..
Gardai aims to be vaccinated as an “important frontline worker”
Drew Harris, Garda Commissioner, states that Gardai may accept the surplus Covid vaccine provided by HSE.
When the surplus Covid vaccine is provided to An Garda Síochána, priority is given to the one that is readily available for vaccination and the role that is most at risk of infection.
Harris recognizes that Anne Garda Shiochana is responsible for HSE and its partners to oversee the management of Covid-19 vaccination, and Garda’s Chief Health Officer has been with public health authorities regarding the national vaccination program. He said he was still involved.
The Garda Representatives welcomed Angarda Shiochana’s decision to make surplus vaccines available to members, but management failed to ensure that Gardai was properly placed on the priority vaccine list. I criticized it.
Philip McAnenly, interim general secretary of GRA, said: “Garda management met with GRA yesterday to confirm that members will have access to the remaining doses when additional vaccines are available at the end of the vaccination session.
“Until yesterday, management insisted that Gardai might not accept such an offer.
“The revised decision of management is a welcome outbreak of common sense, but it is not a solution to the need for a proper immunization plan for Gardai.
“Our members have always accepted that people such as the elderly, medically vulnerable people, and front-line healthcare professionals should go first.
“But then we believe Gardai should be one of the next groups to be vaccinated as an important frontline worker in the fight to contain Covid-19.
“Gardi is at high risk of being infected with the virus during the course of his work, which puts his family, colleagues and the general public at risk.”
Additional Report: George Lee, Paul Reynolds
