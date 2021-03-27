Your Contribution to COVID Deceleration – Manila Breaking News

First, for effectiveness, the mask should be placed tightly on the cheeks, above the nose and under the chin...

Second, the mask must be made of “tightly woven cloth” or “100% cotton tightly woven”. To test the fabric, hold it over a light source. If light passes through, it is not dense enough.

More evidence shows the fact that you need at least three layers of cloth on the face mask to fully protect you.

According to a 2013 study, surgical masks can filter out about 60% of small inhaled particles...

The N95 mask filters 95% of the particles from the inhaled air, thus protecting the person wearing the mask...

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its masking guidelines in February, recommending double masking for added protection.

“I wear the right mask-properly” -should be an individual contribution to delaying the infection of COVID-19, which reached nearly 10,000 in the last two days (March 26 and 27). ..

After a year of amazing surges in new cases and blockades of various quarantines, people need to wear masks and focus more on continuing to wear them.

To date, it’s sad to see people around Metro Manila wearing masks under their noses, hanging in their ears, and only when facing others. Keeping the mask nearby seems to prevent virus infection.

By the way, many of us are still discussing the importance of wearing masks, but the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the mask guidelines in February to double mask to enhance protection. Was recommended. The discussion that followed the advisory was about which masks should be used together and which masks should be used for layers 1 and 2.

However, returning to the situation in Metro Manila, where the number of cases of COVID-19 is highest, we are still trying to instill the importance of wearing a mask.

The most important factors related to the protection provided by the mask are the right fit and the right material.

First, the mask needs to fit tightly and tightly in order to be effective. “It must sit tightly on your nose, under your chin, and against your cheeks.” (bestlifeonline.com/health).

“A properly fitted mask is the only one that effectively blocks large droplets that can spread and infect someone,” said Dr. Leann Poston, Invigor Medical’s licensed physician and health adviser. Stated on the website.

Second, the mask must be made of “tightly woven cloth” or “100% cotton tightly woven”. To test the fabric, hold it over a light source. If light passes through, it is not dense enough.

Knowing these important factors in determining which mask provides the most effective protection against COVID-19, you can evaluate the appropriate mask to protect you.

The popular types of face masks on the market today are:

1.1. Homemade cloth mask. If this is a single-layer mask, “it may only provide 1 percent particle filtration. According to Jennifer LW Fink, who turned from a registered nurse to a lighter, a two-layer cotton mask filters about 35% of the small particles. To do.

2.2. 3-layer mask. More evidence shows the fact that you need at least three layers of cloth on your face mask to fully protect you. The latest study showing that three-layer masks are the most protective was a study conducted by Virginia Tech researchers who tested 11 different masks, Yahoo !. According to the news report.

This is also the US CDC’s opinion that masks should ideally have three layers (bestlifeonline.com).

3.3. Disposable surgical mask. These usually come with white and blue sides. “According to a 2013 study published in Aerosol Science and Technology, surgical masks can filter about 60% of smaller inhaled particles (Jennifer Fink, RN, BSN).” They are primarily droplets, sprays. The aim is to stop the splattering, and research shows that enthusiastic wearing of surgical masks in public can significantly reduce the spread of respiratory infections. “

4.4. N95. Many articles on N95 masks state that they are the most protective against COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses. The N95 mask protects the person wearing the mask because it filters 95% of the particles from the inhaled air, Fink wrote in her story about the mask and its protective properties.

5.5. T-shirt mask. Many online tutorials show the practicality of making masks from old cotton T-shirts. Nurse Jennifer Fink says that while T-shirt masks are comfortable to wear, they “only work for one-third of disposable surgical masks.” This is from a 2013 survey published in Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness.

However, T-shirt masks are comfortable to wear because the material stretches to fit your face, so you can enhance that effect by wearing multiple layers.

6.6. A mask that looks cool and fashionable. You need to find out the material and structure of the mask. According to experts, a typical cloth mask is probably at least 50 percent protected. Choose a cloth mask with filter pockets. Use a folded tissue or a commercially available mask filter to increase protection.

7. Mask with valve.. Currently, hospitals and many offices do not allow the use of valved masks as respiratory droplets can escape from the wearer. If the wearer is asymptomatic and infected with COVID-19, the virus can spread.

About double masking

The recent update of the CDC on masking guidelines to recommend double masking to better protect users from COVID-19 makes sense, especially with the emergence of highly infectious UK and South African strains.

Here are some tips from and from the CDC bestlifeonline.com About masks to layer:

1. It is recommended to wear a cloth mask on top of the waste mask. The top mask should press the edge of the inner mask against the face. “As long as both masks fit well, researchers have found that more than 90% of the effects can prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

2. It is not recommended to double mask with KN95 mask. Paul Hickey, president of PuraVita Medical, which manufactures KN95 masks, said it can be dangerous to layer KN95 masks because the mask design can cause respiratory distress. The KN95 mask is designed to be worn as a single layer without double stacking. Overlaying a KN95 mask with another mask can also affect the fit of the KN95 mask.

“N95 and KN95 masks are designed to filter 95% of aerosol particles by the tight fit provided by proper wearing. Placing another mask on top of these masks will change the fit and change the fit. It can be less effective, “said Dr. Sam Barone, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BioPharma.