Early study: antidepressants helping to recover COVID-19





Salt Lake City – Drugs used as antidepressants are now COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears A small study revealed that it recovers from the virus. Researchers at Utah Health University believe the drug works and are currently investigating in a larger study to confirm the surprising results of two previous trials. The generic drug fluvoxamine was developed 40 years ago as an antidepressant, primarily to treat obsessive-compulsive disorder. It’s safe and costs only $ 0.60 per tablet, showing great expectations. Dr. Adam Spivak, an assistant professor in the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Utah, said: For a year after the pandemic began, researchers sought to find the pill. Spivak said fluvoxamine could be the treatment. “It’s a big gap in our arsenal,” he said. “We’ve spent a lot of time thinking about vaccines lately. We want to prevent this disease. But people still have COVID and enough vaccines. I will do so until I inoculate. “ After a year of learning about viruses, researchers now believe that it is the human reaction to the virus, not the virus itself, that makes people very ill. “There is this huge inflammatory reaction that makes people sick and land in hospitals,” Spivak said. Can a 40-year-old antidepressant be a cure for COVID-19? Researchers have found that a drug called fluvoxamine appears to prevent some of the complications of the disease and reduce the need for hospitalization and oxygenation. https://t.co/fHhASCk7wd — Washington University in St. Louis (@WUSTL) March 19, 2021 They believe that fluvoxamine targets its inflammatory response because it has anti-inflammatory properties. That’s why a psychiatrist at Washington University in St. Louis decided to test fluvoxamine in patients with COVID-19. In the study, fluvoxamine was given to 150 people with confirmed COVID-19. Of those who received placebo, 8% were eventually admitted to the hospital. “80 people took fluvoxamine and 0 of them got sick. All recovered,” Spivak said. By about 10 days, most people taking fluvoxamine had recovered. – Dr. Adam Spivak, Associate Professor, Faculty of Infectious Diseases, University of Utah Similar results were obtained in a real test in November after the outbreak of COVID-19 at a racetrack in California. “By about 10 days, most people taking fluvoxamine have recovered,” Spivak said. Researchers at the University of Utah Stop COVID2, The goal is to register 1,100 people. You must be at least 30 years old and have confirmed COVID-19 with symptoms that have developed within the last 6 days. “We want to do this as soon as possible so that we can confirm that fluvoxamine works and put it in the arsenal or know that it doesn’t work,” Spivak said. The researchers conducted the entire study remotely and shipped the drug and test supplies to the participants. You can participate wherever you live. XX Related Links Related article Jed Boal More stories you may be interested in

