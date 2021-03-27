Expert Request to Screen Covid Patients and NHS Staff for Post-Traumatic Stress | Mental Health

One of the UK’s leading psychiatrists raises concerns about patients and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), so “all dials are pointing in the wrong direction” about the country’s mental health. Is warned. NHS Pandemic aftermath staff.

Dr. Adrian James, President of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, called for an urgent plan to address the damage to mental health. This could last for years after the imminent threat of the virus receded, he said.

In an interview with Observer, He said all Covid inpatients should be screened for PTSD and provided with follow-up assistance as a result of their trials, if they are suffering as a result of their work during a pandemic. Asked to monitor NHS staff in preparation.

“People should be screened for post-traumatic stress disorders before they leave and then followed up,” he said. “Most people who experience symptoms recover spontaneously, but in reality it is good to talk to your doctor to make sure they are recovering. A small but important group of people You really need psychotherapy to help get over it, and if they don’t get them, it can really be very, very chronic. “

He warned that as a result of Covid, one-third to half of the people ventilated in the hospital experienced symptoms of PTSD and 20% of the staff worked in the intensive care unit.

Experts last year Over 500,000 people will experience Mental health issues as a result of a pandemic. The pandemic added that it is likely to increase the number of people in the UK who have been experiencing mental health problems for two years.

James said the £ 500m government fund announced for mental health services needs to be allocated quickly and needs to be increased as the country attempts to increase cases. “At this point, looking at the social determinants of mental illness, all dials are pointing in the wrong direction,” he said. “People couldn’t get the support they used to. We don’t meet socially. Children don’t go to school. Some people obviously have a hard time with them. I’m at home.

“Looking at the last pandemic that occurred at the beginning of the last century, we can see that the effects on mental health actually occurred in the years beyond that. In similar disasters, physical effects are controlled. It turns out that the effects on mental health tend to continue, so that’s a big concern. Our service was already in a very difficult position. Mental health before the pandemic. We know we couldn’t provide it to everyone in need of care. [The £500m funding] It’s a good start. But that’s really the beginning. Because we know this will continue and I think everyone accepts it. “

He also warned that maintaining exhausted staff would also be a challenge. The lack of trained staff can be a major constraint on the speed at which patients are seen. “I think we now have to make really good plans for mental health, just as the physical effects of Covid actually mobilized governments and health care professionals,” he said.

James said there should be a national conversation about mental health that opens up about how friends and family feel when the country breaks out of restrictions. “I think it’s actually pretty difficult for people to get back to new normal,” he said. “One of the things we noticed is that mental health is actually being talked about more often than before, and Covid started talking about it. Perhaps in a way never before, friends and family. We are talking more openly with. “

Mental health minister Nadine Dorries is keenly aware of how difficult the pandemic was and said the government is continuing to support welfare and mental health.

“We realized this by keeping mental health services open throughout the pandemic and maximizing mental health funding in NHS history,” she said. “This funding provides the support we need for more people, including those with PTSD-like conditions. Last year alone, we hired 8,400 NHS Mental Health employees and continue to strengthen our workforce. . “