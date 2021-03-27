Scientists have discovered that the coronavirus can invade cells in the mouth





A new study found evidence that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, infects cells in the mouth, including the salivary glands. This may explain the symptoms of COVID-19, such as loss of taste and dry mouth. The results of a study led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill also point out that the mouth may play a role in transmitting SARS-CoV-2 to the lungs or digestive system. According to a press release, saliva contains viruses from infected oral cells. This study, published in Nature Medicine, focuses on discovering where SARS-CoV-2 in saliva comes from. 19 contains high levels of virus in saliva People with respiratory symptoms COVID-19 have the virus in saliva from the nasal drainage of saliva coughing from the lungs May be in a released state, but researchers said it may not be explained by the lead author and clinical director of the study of how the virus invades and the National Dental Cranio-Facial Study In the release, Blake Warner, director of the Institutes of Health (NIDCR), said in a release that scientists have investigated the areas of the mouth that are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection. We investigated oral tissue collected from healthy people to identify vulnerable cells to create the “invading proteins” or “doorways” needed for the virus to invade and infect the cells. It contained a ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecule as directed by. RNA TMPRSS2 enzyme, two major invading proteins known as ACE2 receptors, was found in salivary gland cells and oral tissues, “it is thought that both invading proteins are required for the virus to access the cells. Therefore, the vulnerability is increasing. ” Factors are similar to those found in areas known to be susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection, such as nasal lining and upper respiratory tract. After confirming that parts of the mouth were susceptible to SARS, the researcher’s next step-CoV-2 was to look for evidence of infection in oral tissue samples of COVID-19 patients. In a sample collected by NIH from a deceased COVID-19 patient, SARS-CoV-2RNA was found in “more than half” of the salivary glands tested. Researchers have also discovered specific sequences of RNA that indicate that living human cells infected with acute COVID-19 are actively making new copies of the virus. The study also found that SARS-CoV-2-infected salivary gland tissue may be the source of the virus. Virus in saliva. In patients with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19, cells released from the mouth into saliva were found to contain RNA-invasive proteins and SARS-CoV-2 RNA. To determine if the virus in saliva was infectious, researchers collected saliva from eight people. People with asymptomatic COVID-19 and exposed to healthy dish-grown cells. Saliva in 2 of 8 subjects leads to infection of healthy cells, asymptomatic COVID-19 patients study infectious SARS-CoV-2, others study through saliva I did. The final aspect of the study was to investigate the relationship between oral symptoms of COVID-19 and the virus in saliva. Researchers collected saliva from a group of 35 volunteers with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19. Of the 27 people who experienced oral symptoms, those with the virus in saliva are more likely to report loss of taste and odor, and oral infection may be the basis of oral symptoms of COVID-19. It suggests that there is. Infected oral tissue cells play a greater role in SARS-CoV-2 infection than previously thought. “We believe that SARS-CoV-2 can be further transmitted to the throat by swallowing infected saliva or inhaling its small particles. He is the second author of a study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Kevin Bird, assistant professor of dentistry, said in the release. Researchers hope to confirm their findings in a group of more people. According to the release, SARS-CoV- 2 To determine the exact nature of the role that the mouth plays in infection and infection. ”Our study by clarifying the potentially underestimated role of the oral cavity in SARS-CoV-2 infection. op Develop new research tools that will lead to a better understanding of the course of infections and illnesses. Such information may also be useful in interventions to combat the virus and alleviate the oral symptoms of COVID-19. ”

