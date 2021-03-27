Main CDC reports 214 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

On Saturday, the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 214 new coronaviruses and five additional deaths, the week in which Maine flocked to a new vaccine registry and a new COVID-19 variant was detected in the state. I’m done.

Friday health authorities Reported the first case of a variant from BrazilFound in a resident of Franklin County, who has not recently traveled, the variant indicates that it is likely to already exist in the community.And earlier this week, state-wide vaccine registration Over 30,000 applications were received in just a few days..

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 49,653 on Saturday. Of these, 38,221 have been confirmed by testing and 11,432 are considered possible cases of COVID-19. The 7-day average for new daily cases on Saturday was 194.4.

Since the pandemic began in Maine, 736 people have died of COVID-19. The main CDC has released general information about the five people reported dead, regardless of county, age, or gender. Three were from Kennebec County and one was from Androscoggin and Piscataquis. Three were women and two were men. One was in his 40s, two were in his 60s, one was in his 70s, and the other was over 80.

The number of cases on Saturday has fallen since Friday, when Maine recorded the highest total number of cases since late February, 253. This is the fourth consecutive day of over 200 new cases.

When a new variant of COVID-19 is detected in Maine, the state’s CDC will implement a rigorous contact tracing program to see where it came from. Residents of Franklin County, infected with a Brazilian subspecies, have not recently traveled. This shows that it is already widespread within the community.

Immunologists have expressed concern about this mutant because it appears to be resistant to the COVID-19 antibody. This means that people who already have the disease can more easily re-infect. Many variants of COVID-19 are also more contagious.

“Soft Launch” of Maine Vaccine Registration System on Tuesday Over 30,000 applications were received in the first few days. A system designed by the same company that brought together large California registration centers was published earlier this week on vaccinateme.maine.gov.

The new registration system in Maine does not replace the registration and scheduling systems already in place by healthcare providers such as Northern Light Health and Maine Health, CDC officials said this week. However, some providers said they plan to eventually switch to the state system.

Currently, Maine over the age of 50 is eligible for the shot and will be expanded to all residents over the age of 16 on April 19.

As of Saturday, 404,818 Maine received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 250,588 received the final dose. According to Maine CDC statistics, 30.12 percent of Maine’s 1.3 million population receive first doses.

As of Saturday, by county, Androscoggin had 5,209, Aroostook had 1,387, Cumberland had 13,779, Franklin had 976, Hancock had 1,025, Kennebec had 4,204, Knox had 795, and Lincoln had 647. There were 2,387 and 4,519 coronavirus outbreaks in Oxford. Penobscot, Piscataquis 377, Sagadahoc 962, Somerset 1,353, Wald 689, Washington 760, York 10,475.

Cumberland and York counties saw the largest increases in 284 and 294 cases, respectively, since last Saturday. Next came Penobscot County, which was 182 counties last week, but Androscoggin and Kennebec counties weren’t too late.

By age, 16.2% of patients were under 20 years old, 18.1% were in their 20s, 14.4% were in their 30s, 13.2% were in their 40s, 15.2% were in their 50s, 11.5% were in their 60s, and 6.2% were in their 70s. 5.2% were over 80 years old.

Of the 78 patients infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Maine on Saturday, 26 received intensive care and 8 were on ventilator. The state had a total of 368 103 intensive care unit beds and 319 248 ventilators. There was also a 446 alternative ventilator.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 126.2 million known cases of COVID-19 and more than 2.76 million deaths worldwide on Saturday. In the United States, 30.1 million cases occurred and 548,089 died.

“Forward

Next ”

