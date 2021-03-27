Studies suggest that eating processed meats may increase the risk of dementia

Washington [US], March 27 (ANI): The results of the new study are: Processed meat, Bacon, etc. can dramatically increase the risk of developing dementia.
We found that eating bacon only once a day could increase the chances of developing the disease by 44%.
The findings, entitled “Meat Consumption and Risk of Developing Dementia: A Cohort Study of 493888 UK Biobank Participants,” were published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
Scientists from the Nutrition Epidemiology Group at the University of Leeds have used data from 500,000 people to discover that they consume 25 grams of serving. Processed meat A day, which is equivalent to one rusher of bacon, is associated with a 44% increase in risk of developing the disease.
But meat lovers don’t have to despair. We also know that eating raw lean meats such as beef, pork, and veal may help protect people who consume 50g a day because they are 19% less likely to develop dementia. .. ..
Researchers were investigating a potential link between meat consumption and the development of dementia. Dementia is a health condition that affects 5% to 8% of people over the age of 60 worldwide.
Huifeng Zhang, a PhD student at the University of Leeds’ Faculty of Food Science and Nutrition, said:Of evidence to link Processed meat Consumption to increase the risk of various non-communicable diseases. “
The study was supervised by Professor Janet Cade and Professor Laura Hardy of Leeds.
The team explored data provided by UK Biobank, a database containing detailed genetic and health information from 500,000 UK participants aged 40-69, and consumed and recognized different types of meat. We investigated the association with the risk of developing dementia.
The data includes how often participants consumed different types of meat, and there are six options, once or more than once, collected by UK Biobank from 2006 to 2010.In this study, a vegetarian or vegan diet Risk of dementia, But it contained data from people who said they didn’t eat lean meat.
Among the participants, an average of 8 years of follow-up resulted in 2,896 cases of dementia. These people are generally older, less economically educated, more likely to smoke, less physically active, have a history of stroke and family dementia, and are highly demented. Probably a carrier of the relevant gene. In the study population, men were diagnosed with dementia more than women.
Some people were 3 to 6 times more likely to develop dementia due to well-established genetic factors, but findings suggest dietary risk Processed meat It was the same whether or not a person had a genetic predisposition to develop the disease.
People who have consumed a lot Processed meat Most likely male, poorly educated, smoker, overweight or obese, low vegetable and fruit intake, high energy, protein, and fat (including saturated fat) intake There were many.
Meat consumption was previously associated Risk of dementiaHowever, this is considered to be the first large-scale study of participants over a long period of time to investigate the association between a particular meat type and quantity, and the risk of developing the disease.
There are about 50 million cases of dementia worldwide, and about 10 million new cases are diagnosed each year. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 50% to 70% of cases, and vascular dementia accounts for about 25%. Its development and progression are associated with both genetic and environmental factors, including diet and lifestyle.
“More confirmation is needed, but the direction of the effect is related to current healthy eating guidelines that suggest that reducing raw lean meat intake may be beneficial to health,” Zhang said. I have. “
“Everything we can do to investigate potential risk factors for dementia can help reduce the incidence of this debilitating condition. This analysis shows that what we eat is at risk. This is the first step in understanding if it can affect ”(ANI).