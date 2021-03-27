Vaccinated seniors get out of COVID hibernation

Spring has arrived with sunshine and a warm climate, and many vaccinated older people, such as Griffin, have escaped hibernation from COVID-19.

From shopping directly, going to the gym to visiting big milestones, those who were once at highest risk for COVID-19 are beginning to move forward to get their lives on track. Over 47% of Americans over the age of 65 are currently fully vaccinated.

Visiting grandchildren is a top priority for many older people. In Arizona, Gailen Krug does not yet have the first grandchildren born a month after a pandemic in Minneapolis. Currently fully vaccinated, Krug plans to travel to his granddaughter’s first birthday in April.

“I can’t wait,” said Krug, whose only interaction with the girl exceeds zoom and facetime. “It’s very strange that she isn’t in my life yet.”

But the excitement she feels is relieved by sadness. The mother-in-law, who was looking forward to sharing her grandma’s duties, died of COVID-19 just hours after her baby was born. She signed it at a nursing home.

Elderly people isolated by the pandemic were hit hard by the loneliness caused by restrictions aimed at keeping people safe. Many of them attended the summer reunion, canceled their vacation plans, and missed family holiday gatherings in November and December.

In older states such as Maine, Arizona, and Florida, health officials worried about the mental and physical sacrifice of loneliness and raised additional health concerns in addition to the virus.

But that is changing, and more older people are reappearing in public after joining the first vaccinated group.

Fully vaccinated people are ready to get out of Dodge in a pandemic that has killed more than 540,000 people in the United States, without worrying about putting them at risk.

“Now I have an even higher level of trust. I’m happy to move forward,” said 79, flying with his wife for an annual trip to Arizona, where the pandemic was delayed in April. Said Ken Hughes, who lives in Florida.

Many seniors are eager to travel on a jet plane. Others are looking forward to simpler things like eating at restaurants, going to the cinema, playing bingo, and so on.

Sally Adams, 74, was one of several seniors who participated in “Parking Bingo” in Glendale, Arizona. She was vaccinated and was in the car at the first bingo event for over a year, so she felt safe.

When she meets the time to reach her best immunity, she plans to indulge in small things like eating out. Both of her husbands, who are also vaccinated like her, just took out. I now feel that it’s okay indoors as long as it’s not crowded.

“We will probably go to the table farthest from others for safety,” she said.

In fact, many older people take a cautious approach. This is especially true if the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refuses to relax travel recommendations.

Frequently traveling Cindy Charest was so excited about the possibility of taking off for the first time in over a year, so she posted an airplane emoji on social media, including a vaccinated photo.

But for now, she’s taking a wait-and-see attitude after the CDC has recommended opposition to unnecessary air travel.

Charest, 65, from Westbrook, Maine, said: But she is ready to jump when the time comes. She is monitoring changes in guidance.

Others are also cautious.

“We are still in the middle of it,” said Claudette Green, 68, of Portland, Maine. “We have made a lot of progress, but this is not the end.”

Kathy Bubar said she and her husband were completely vaccinated, but did not intend to push things out in a hurry. A 73-year-old Portland resident plans to wait until the fall before planning a major trip. She wants to go on a safari in December.

“My goal in all of this is not to be the last person to die of COVID. I’m patient and willing to take it as long as it takes,” she said.

Griffin was also cautious before reuniting with his granddaughter.

Waterboro’s Bill Griffin dared to stay in close contact with his family until after vaccination because of all the factors that pushed him into the high-risk category of COVID, including lung disease, heart disease, kidney disease, and high blood pressure. Didn’t-19.

“Everyone wants to live for now, but that moment could have been very deadly. We listened to scientists,” he said.

Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Recon of Miami and Terry Tan of Phoenix contributed to this report.