UoH researchers decipher malaria-Hindu Business Line





New discoveries led by a team of researchers at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) could be the next big step in finding a cure for malaria. A team of researchers led by Professor Mrinal Bhattacharya of the University of Hyderabad found a correlation between malaria-induced fever and plasmodium antigenic variation. Survey results The· Plasmodium falciparum erythrocyte-membrane protein 1 (PfEMP1), a protein from the malaria parasite currently under study, is the most dominant molecular determinant of antigenic variation in this parasite. There can be up to 90 variants of this protein, only one protein is expressed at a time, and this expression is completely random. Plasmodium continues to change from one protein form to another, so these proteins do not live for multiple generations. “This study revealed how parasites manipulate malaria protein expression on the surface of infected red blood cells in response to fever, the most common symptom of the disease,” UoH said. I mentioned it in the Saturday release. Researchers have found that exposure to fever temperature regulates the expression of pathogenic genes that can affect the chronicity of malaria infection. Other findings The findings suggest that targeting parasitic proteins involved in the heat shock response during fever is likely to limit parasite antigenic variation and thereby prevent malaria. The results of these findings are published in reputable journals. Molecular microbiology A team led by UoH professor Mrinal Kanti Bhattacharyya and his students Wahida Tabassum and Shalu Varunan (University of Hyderabad, Department of Biochemistry), in collaboration with Sunanda Bhattacharyya (University of Hyderabad, Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics). Malaria is a life-threatening disease caused by Plasmodium malaria Plasmodium falciparum It infects humans by being bitten by an infected female Anopheles mosquito. A 2019 World Health Organization (WHO) report estimates 229 million malaria cases and 4,09,000 malaria deaths worldwide. Children under the age of 5 are the most vulnerable, accounting for 67 pc (2,74,000) of all malaria deaths worldwide.

