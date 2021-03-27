Studies show that luck is essential to the success of coronavirus variants

Transmission electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles isolated from the patient. Color-enhanced image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID



Let’s say you are a new member of the SARS-CoV-2 family and some genetic adjustments have been made to distinguish it from other clans. There may be changes in the peplomer that make it easier to invade cells, or there may be random mutations that help avoid the virus-killing effect of COVID-19 treatment.

You have the potential to be a competitor. But first, you have to get out of the body you are in and infect some more people.

What do you need to succeed and prosper? Or what causes you to die from a vine, a short-term experiment in the harsh proof room of evolution?

Modeling exercises by researchers at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle say that horrifying and highly contagious alone is not enough to make SARS-CoV-2 gene mutations threatening new. Suggests. It also requires a series of lucky breaks to establish itself.

Most notably, you need to get participation in a Superspreader event to get a chance to fight to flag the population. In a short period of time when his career is at or near his peak viral load, new variants ride in places like choral practice, political gatherings, poorly ventilated bar rooms, or crowded indoor arenas. Must be nearby, many do not wear masks.

Once there, at least a handful of people need to be infected. Five will be enough for the new variant to survive to compete for more casualties. If you infect 20 or more, you are more likely to dominate the new community.

New research suggests that time is important. Even new variants armed with transmit superpower must occur within a month of the arrival of the first superspreader event to maintain the potential for the variant to be established.

Researchers have concluded that this is a lot of narrow windows and a lot of high hurdles, and it is actually quite unlikely that a new variant will clear all of these obstacles. And that should give humans a little hope.

But there is a reality. At least five new “variants of concern” have clearly overcome these forbidden probabilities in about six months.

It suggests that it is quite ominous. Perhaps there are many more such variants, each looking for a lucky break. Only one or two with the appropriate mutations are needed to prolong or escalate the pandemic, or to weaken vaccines or drugs that may end the pandemic.

The team’s model was posted this week on MedRxiv, a site where researchers share their findings and seek feedback from colleagues. Therefore, the findings are considered preliminary.

For researchers who want to see the next corner of the pandemic, such modeling exercises are more than just speculation.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is known to mutate constantly, but in most cases it mutates in a way that does not significantly change its behavior. So it’s great to know how these variants were born, and if there are many more like them. And if so, it would be useful to know how to bottling them quickly.

Such “phenomenological” modeling studies are slightly different, collecting patterns of highly irregular spreads buried in pandemic data and combining them with well-documented cases of superspreading events. Stop by a new actor who plays in the rules. Then it repeats what happens next on a computer model that acts as a digital test tube.

One of the more convincing researchers is that in patients with a weakened immune system, Coronavirus You are more likely to take on a mutant passel, not just one. These genetic changes can make it even more difficult to fight the virus with drugs, masks, and vaccines.

Such models do not provide calibrated measurements of how effectively interventions such as universal masking can block diffusion. No predictions are generated for the next stage of the pandemic. However, it provides insight into how the virus behaves in a variety of situations, along with probabilistic estimates that can sharpen the intuition of public health authorities.

Dr. Joshua T. Schiffer, who headed Fred Hatchin’s modeling team, said: “And the winner is to dodge the vaccine or get infected more easily.”

Schiffer added that these variants have no name yet and may not pop up for months. But when they occur, they are subject to the same harsh early experience.

After performing thousands of scenarios, the team concluded that variants with terrifying abilities that could spread and become ill would probably occur frequently during a pandemic process of this size. After all, the SARS-CoV-2 family tree has dozens of branches, each of which may have been a chance of genetic mischief. Given the penalties of decline for new variants, the unfortunate ones must be born every day around the world in order for so many branches to emerge.

High infection rates seem to create a “welcome to all visitors” atmosphere for the subspecies. Therefore, modeling shows that if the infection is rampant, even variants that are less contagious than those already in circulation are more likely to invade the game. And genetic variation that arrives in the sector with a biological advantage is even more likely to succeed.

Laboratory scientists process upper airway samples from patients with suspected COVID-19.

All of these newcomers still face great potential. However, we assume that there are many variants and that if careless societies give them the opportunity for an early superspreading event, at least one or two may have sufficient foothold to take off. Is reasonable.

Their effect on the pandemic orbit is the genetic role of the dice.

In the meantime, this study provides practical advice to both professionals and the general public.

The most effective way to reduce the number of new variants is to prevent a “big wave of infection” in the first place, the study authors write. Surge is not only an ideal environment for generating new variants, but also offers plenty of opportunities for superspreader events.

That is, we all have a role to play by wearing masks, reducing social distances, avoiding large gatherings, and taking other precautions that may rob new variants of the necessary luck. It means that it is.

Ashish Goyal et al. Early superspreader events may determine the dominance of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant. MedRxiv (2021). Ashish Goyal et al. Early superspreader events may determine the dominance of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant.(2021). DOI: 10.1101 / 2021.03.23.21254185

2021 Los Angeles Times.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.